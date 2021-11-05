Flagstaff Cinema Series: Festival presents Flagstaff premiere of ‘A Gift from Bob’

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Flagstaff premiere of the heartwarming new film “A Gift from Bob” on Wednesday as part of the festival’s monthly Flagstaff Cinema Series. There will be one screening of the film at 7 p.m. at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres.

The holidays are coming early to Flagstaff!

Christmas gifts come in all shapes and sizes. For James (Luke Treadaway), a struggling street musician, a very special one arrives in the form of Bob, a strong-willed stray cat who wanders into James’s tiny flat.

Bob enriches James’s life, giving him companionship, purpose, and a large, new audience.

When Animal Welfare officers threaten to take Bob, the local community rallies to help James and Bob — sparking a journey that takes the pair to places they never imagined in this heartwarming, spirit-lifting movie for the entire family.

Tickets are $12, $9 for festival members, and $10 for full-time students, and will be available starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Harkins lobby. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

This Flagstaff Cinema Series event is made possible by a grant from the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff.

