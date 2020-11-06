Film Festival presents Flagstaff premiere of ‘The Life Ahead’ Nov. 11

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Flagstaff premiere of the critically acclaimed new drama “The Life Ahead” on Wednesday, Nov. 11, as part of the festival’s monthly Flagstaff Cinema Series. There will be one screening of the film at 7 p.m. at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres.

“The Life Ahead” marks the big-screen return of Academy Award-winner Sophia Loren. The film is a contemporary adaptation of the international bestseller “The Life Before Us” by Romain Gary.

In the colorful Italian port city of Bari, the streetwise 12-year-old Senegalese orphan Momo (Ibrahima Gueye) has ambitions to make his fortune in the underworld of the town’s shady alleyways. One day, he steals a bag of items from the elderly Madame Rosa (Loren), a Holocaust survivor who makes a meager living raising the children of sex workers, with whom she once shared the streets.

When Momo is forced to apologize to Rosa, she reluctantly agrees to take him in temporarily, and the two lonely individuals find an unlikely family in each other through a deep and unconventional bond.

The kindred spirits become connected to a common destiny that will change the course of their lives.