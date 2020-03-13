Festival presents Flagstaff premiere of ‘The Etruscan Smile’ on March 18
The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Flagstaff premiere of the critically-acclaimed and award-winning new film “The Etruscan Smile” on Wednesday, March 18 as part of the festival’s monthly Flagstaff Cinema Series.

“The Etruscan Smile” was among the highest-rated films by the audience at the recent Sedona International Film Festival. It was a runner-up for Best Feature Drama and Best of Show. It has also won the top Audience Choice prizes at several film festivals around the world.

"The Etruscan Smile" — based on the bestselling novel by José Luis Sampedro — stars Brian Cox (HBO’s “Succession” and Broadway leading man in “The Great Society”) as Rory MacNeil, a rugged old Scotsman who reluctantly leaves his beloved isolated Hebridean island and travels to San Francisco to seek medical treatment. Moving in with his estranged son, Rory’s life will be transformed, just when he expects it least, through a newly found love for his baby grandson.

“The Etruscan Smile” also stars Rosanna Arquette, Tim Matheson, Thora Birch, Peter Coyote, Treat Williams and J.J. Feild.

A representative from the NAU Philosophy Department and Philosophy in the Public Interest will lead a discussion following the film screening.

“The Etruscan Smile” will be shown at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres on Wednesday, March 18 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members ($10 for full-time students), and will be available starting at 6 p.m. that day in the Harkins lobby. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

