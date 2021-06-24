'F9' screenwriter vrooms from Hamtramck to Hollywood

As a fan of the series — Casey watched and rewatched the "Fast" films in preparation for the job, and says he's particularly fond of 2009's "Fast & Furious," the series' fourth chapter — he found the entire experience thrilling, especially watching the way the actors work together on the set.

"I've seen these guys and I've adored them for however many movies straight," says Casey, who describes the dialogue process on the film as "collaborative." (He and Lin share credit on the final screenplay.) "It's an honor, because you know that you're going to feed them lines and dialogue and ideas, and sometimes they riff with you when you're sitting there on set, and they're taking things and making them their own. It's a wild process."

Casey, who attended Detroit's College for Creative Studies before heading to the American Film Institute, says "F9," which had a reported budget of more than $200 million, had a clear direction and certain checkpoints it had to cross (including a sequence set in outer space), and the experience was like keeping a speeding car in between the lines on the road.