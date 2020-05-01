‘Come to Daddy’ takes Elijah Wood on a dark, shocking journey

Wood’s distinctive baby blues are a central feature of Norval’s journey into the heart of darkness with his father. Cops and coroners alike refer to his “kind eyes,” the kind that make good guys trust him, and bad guys underestimate him. Wracked with anxiety and a tendency to overshare, saddled with an avant-garde bowl cut and a wardrobe of ridiculous Euro hipster duds, Norval isn’t your typical thriller hero. This is especially because he does all the right and reasonable things in extreme situations, not the wrong ones. But that’s what makes him, and “Come to Daddy,” so interesting and unexpected.

Written by Toby Harvard, “Come to Daddy” is an uneasy two-hander that leaves one constantly wondering when the other shoe is going to drop. Summoned by a letter from his deadbeat dad, Norval makes his way to a remote seaside home, an octagonal house with sweeping ocean views, clinging to a cliff that can only be accessed on foot through thick woods and rocky paths. There he finds the gruff Gordon (Stephen McHattie), a rough and menacing figure who seems more intent on intimidating his long-lost son than bonding with him. Norval is bewildered. “Why’d you ask me to come?” he asks, a question he returns to again and again even as his beliefs about his own parentage are violently turned upside down.