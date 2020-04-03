‘Coffee & Kareem’ is an unfunny, cacophonous kid-swearing mess

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The best part of Netflix’s new action-“comedy” “Coffee & Kareem,” from “Stuber” director Michael Dowse, is right there in the cute, punny title. And that’s it. The title is the best part. One could assume screenwriter Shane Mack, in his feature debut, came up with the clever title and expanded from there, crafting a blaxploitation-inspired raunchy buddy movie. Who’s Coffee? Well, that’s Officer James Coffee (Ed Helms), a dorky Detroit police officer. Who’s Kareem (Terrence Little Gardenhigh)? He’s the foul-mouthed pubescent son of Coffee’s new girlfriend, Vanessa (Taraji P. Henson). You can likely extrapolate the rest of the movie from there, and enjoy a far more peaceful evening.

The main comedic fulcrum of “Coffee & Kareem” is that well-worn, worn-thin writerly device: children swearing. The cherubic Gardenhigh is tasked with delivering reams and reams of dirty dialogue. Kareem, indeed, thinks his special talent is talking smack (he doesn’t say “smack,” as you could have surmised). His big mouth gets him in trouble at school, and it gets him in trouble with a few gangsters on the lam for a drug bust when he seeks out their help intimidating his mom’s cop boyfriend, who has picked him up from school that afternoon.