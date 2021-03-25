Bob Odenkirk shares his journey to becoming an action star in ‘Nobody’

Bob Odenkirk got a kick out of playing a punch-throwing, weapon-wielding action hero.

Known for his decades of comedy and leading role in the drama series “Better Call Saul,” the actor is excited for the world to see him star as a suburban dad with a suppressed set of skills in the new thriller “Nobody.”

“Most of the action stars, we’ve just seen them do so much amazing stuff, and they sort of live in that genre,” Odenkirk told the Daily News. “They stay there. You just don’t for a second buy them as a regular person. By having me do this, I think the audience [knows] what they’re coming to see, but they still go, ‘I don’t know if this guy’s going to be able to win this fight.’”

Odenkirk, 58, portrays Hutch Mansell, a man with a mysterious backstory who left behind a career in combat to start a family. He’s thrust back into action after a break-in at his home taps into the pent-up frustration he’s feeling amid the monotony of his new life.

The concept for the movie, out Friday in theaters, came together after Odenkirk’s brother-in-law texted him about an advertisement in China for “Better Call Saul,” the popular spinoff of the crime drama “Breaking Bad” that stars Odenkirk as lawyer Jimmy McGill.