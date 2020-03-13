‘Bloodshot’ supremely silly Vin Diesel vehicle

Every few years, Vin Diesel likes to remind audiences that he does do movies that are not of the fast and furious or alien tree variety. He’ll throw in an “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” or a “The Last Witch Hunter” to remind us all he’s more than Groot or Dom Toretto. He can also be a generic action star with a gravelly voice and a contract that requires him to be in a tank top for at least 70% of the movie. And so arrives the obligatory “Bloodshot,” an adaptation of the Valiant Comics character of the same name, directed by video game auteur David S.F. Wilson in his big screen debut, with a script by Jeff Wadlow and Eric Heisserer.

“Bloodshot” begins in a very expected way for this kind of thing. After a violent hostage extraction in Kenya, special ops soldier Ray Garrison (Diesel) retires to the Amalfi Coast for some R&R with a comely blonde, Gina (Talulah Riley), apparently his wife. Before long they’re picked up by some “psycho killer” (Toby Kebbell) who menacingly dances to the Talking Heads in a meat locker while demanding to know some information about Ray’s mission. Before you can wonder just who the heck this guy is, Ray wakes up in a lab, where a doctor with a robot arm (Guy Pearce) tells him he’s been brought back to life as a technologically enhanced super soldier.

