‘Black Widow’ review: A Marvel showcase for Scarlett Johansson’s Russian super-assassin. And her kid sister!

Natasha herself makes for a haunted presence in “Black Widow,” her conscience full of murderous past deeds, her more recent Avengers duties similarly clouded with remorse. Pugh, whose impatient, needling Yelena is a breath of fresh air, keeps Johansson on her toes. The actors are stuck in frenemy mode for a while; then things improve, both on the page and for the performers. Johansson, who’s more about single notes of emotion, played earnestly and well, and Pugh (more of a chord player, and a nimble wit) emerge triumphant in their separate ways. The jokey material (Yelena mocking Natasha for her poseur’s fighting stance) doesn’t always jibe with the grimness of the backstory (the Red Room procedures), but director Shortland keeps the family issues as centered as possible.

Until that’s no longer possible, that is. The third act runs like every other numbingly explosive MCU third act: draggy, repetitive, increasingly generic, more a contractual obligation (who drew up these damned contracts, anyway?) than a creative culmination of narratives within a narrative.

As “Loki” is proving, and as “Black Widow” asserts at its most confident and idiosyncratic, there’s a way to make the Thanos-like ambitions of the MCU worth the time and trouble. Making us wait a while in between premieres wouldn’t hurt, though of course it would hurt Disney’s stock price and therefore will not happen. Meantime: With “WandaVision” and “Black Widow,” Feige and his massive team have at least gotten around to character reparations, and an attempt to rent undervalued female Avengers a room, a stand-alone, of their own.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0