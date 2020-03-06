Ben Affleck brings personal struggles to convincing performance as troubled basketball coach in ‘The Way Back’

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bishop Hayes starts to creep up in the rankings, offering something for Jack to live for, not drink through, but basketball practice isn’t rehab, and the film keeps the viewer in a constant state of unease, as we wait for the other shoe to drop, for the dark night of Jack’s soul to descend. We know it’s coming, just not what form it will take.

Brad Ingelsby’s script follows the structure of the rousing sports drama, a genre so familiar that he can afford to strip it down to bare bones, skipping certain expected scenes and focusing on Jack’s emotional journey through Affleck’s performance. The film distills the sports genre down to its purest essence. But when the script finally reveals the source of Jack’s demons, some of the contrived story beats are too tortured to be believed.

Though the focus is on Jack’s journey back to himself through the device of basketball, the best moments in “The Way Back” are the basketball itself. Affleck takes to the role of a hot-tempered coach like a duck to water, and the character, as written, plays on his innate qualities: a dry and snarky wit that makes him a lovable jerk, but a jerk nonetheless.

The game is what makes “The Way Back” hum, not Jack’s tragic backstory. The most compelling relationship onscreen is between Jack and his star player Brandon (Brandon Wilson), a diamond in the rough, the quietest kid on the team who doesn’t even know the gift he has. The reserved respect the two have for each other and the shorthand they develop through basketball leads to a winning relationship. We root for them because they root for each other, and discover that what Jack was missing all along was his team.

