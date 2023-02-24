Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour

Featured films on Tuesday, March 7

Colors of Mexico: Discover Mexico from the tops of its most active volcanoes to the steep and colorful streets of historic villages with rider Kilian Bron and his team.

A Baffin Vacation: Erik Boomer and Sarah McNair-Landry set off on a 45-day expedition through Baffin Island in search of stunning cliffs to climb and unexplored rivers to kayak.

The Nine Wheels: The story of the Schneeberger family aka The Nine Wheels: live with a disability, brotherly love, the devotion of parents and ultimately, living life one day at a time.

The Process: Climber Tom Randall is known for his commitment to training and outrageous challenges he sets himself. This time, he has set his mind on fell running and a link-up of 15 classic Lakeland rock climbs, 42 summits, and 142 kilometres in 24 hours.

Kunari: A Father's Dream: Deep in rural Nepal, Jagat Lama is driven by a promise he made to his dying father to bring medical care to his village Kumari. Along with childhood friends, they develop a self-sustaining community centered around many of the region’s firsts.

Lapporten Skyline: Summer 2021, some of the best highliners in the world head for the iconic Lapporten Gap in Northern Sweden and put up a two-kilometre long highline 600 meters above ground. If they succeed it will be a new world record.

Cenote: A young papaya farmer discovers the pure joy of climbing in the crystalline limestone sinkholes of Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula.

Nuisance Bear: Churchill, Manitoba, is famous as an international destination for photographing polar bears. We’ve seen the majestic images and classic wildlife series captured here, but what do these bears see of us?

North Shore Betty: Betty Birrell picked up mountain biking at age 45, in the misty forests above North Vancouver, after a career as a mountaineer and professional windsurfer. Three decades later, she is proof that you’re never too old to send.

Featured films on Wednesday, March 8 include:

Walking on Clouds: In the City of Praia Grande, Santa Catarina, Brazil, Rafael Bridi attempts the highest highline record in the world by setting his line above the clouds.

The Fastest Girl in the Village: As a girl growing up in Lesotho, Khothalang Leuta never imagined she could become a bike racer. From teaching herself how to ride a bike to becoming “faster than the boys,” see what can be accomplished when opportunity is provided.

Doo Sar: Karakoram Ski Expedition: Andrzej Bargiel and Jędrek Baranowski set off to the Karakoram for an adventure full of passion and love that has them freeriding at over 6,000 meters above sea level.

RR16: Bridge Boys: A horizontal big-wall adventure on the longest, most ridiculous crack climb ever attempted.

Eco-Hack! Biologist Tim Shields has watched desert tortoise populations in the Mojave Desert plummet since the 1990s. The latest threat? Ballooning populations of ravens. Tim quits traditional observational biology in exchange for direct intervention.

Creation Theory: Nature’s raw elements converge in the Westfjords of Iceland, taking us on a journey from the interstellar birth of gravity and rhythm to their ultimate human creative expression: surfer on wave, snowboarder on peak and musician on stage.

Wood Hood: DeVaughn (15) from New York City craves a “quiet place” to escape the chaos of his home, the city, and kids that steal from him. On a weekend-long group camping trip, we witness the joy and growth that is possible when kids have an opportunity to find that “quiet place.”

Do a Wheelie: Join Danny MacAskill and a host of friends as he pushes the boundaries of the humble wheelie and learns a thing or two from friends old and new.