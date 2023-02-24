The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is returning to Sedona.
For the ninth year, the Sedona International Film Festival is bringing the spirit of outdoor adventure and mountain culture to Red Rock Country. This year’s screenings feature the world’s best mountain sport, culture and environmental films, letting attendees experience the thrill and challenges of the mountain environments that inspire us all.
The Sedona tour stop is two nights again this year on Tuesday, March 7 and Wednesday, March 8, at 7 p.m. at the Sedona Performing Arts Center. Each night will feature a different program of films. Audience members can attend either one of the nights or get a package discount to attend both evenings.
Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival is one of the largest and most prestigious mountain festivals in the world. Hot on the heels of the festival that takes place every fall in beautiful Banff, Alberta, the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour hits the road. With stops planned in roughly 550 communities and more than 40 countries across the globe, the tour celebrates amazing achievements in outdoor storytelling and filmmaking worldwide.
From the more than 400 entries submitted into the festival each year, award-winners and audience favorites are among the films that are carefully selected to play in theaters around the world.
The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour stop in Sedona is made possible by a generous grant from the Leo & Rhea Fay Fruhman Foundation. The visiting guest hospitality sponsor is The Wilde Resort.
Tickets for each individual night are $20 general admission, and $17 for film festival members and students. A two-night package discount is offered to attend both evenings: $35 general admission and $29 for film festival members.
For tickets and information, visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org or call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in person at the Sedona International Film Festival office at 2030 W. State Route 89A in Sedona.