‘Bad Therapy’ needed more to break through

Director William Teitler and screenwriter Nancy Doyne (adapting her own book) have a dynamite premise with “Bad Therapy,” where a couples therapist (Michaela Watkins) catering to upper crust Angelenos isn’t just bad at her job, she’s downright devious. But a promising premise can only take a film so far.

The film opens with a curious application of a Frank Lloyd Wright quote: “Tip the world over on its side and everything loose will land in Los Angeles.” It’s a bit of a dated trope, and while it seems like a loose (pun intended) connection to the many dizzy dalliances undertaken in “Bad Therapy,” it actually seems more appropriate to describe everyone in the film who seems like they have a screw loose.

“Bad Therapy” lambasts a silly, stereotypical side of LA, populated with West Side moms who strive to rid themselves of their careers, popping pills to relax, outsourcing their marriage issues to couples counseling. But it seems like Teitler and Doyne don’t really know where to come down on their protagonists, Susan (Alicia Silverstone) and Bob (Rob Corddry) Howard. Are they a pair of clueless naïfs taken in by every huckster in town, or are they greedy, feckless airheads who can’t think for themselves? They’re somewhere in the middle, which makes it very hard to know whether we should love, hate or root for the two.