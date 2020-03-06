Autumn de Wilde’s ‘Emma’ is utterly intoxicating interpretation of classic novel

Our heroine is indeed beautiful and funny and smart without a care in the world. But despite her best intentions, Emma doesn’t know all, especially when it comes to the graciousness of handling her privileged station in life. Her self-satisfied gossiping and manipulations can blow up in her face quite spectacularly at times. Catton and de Wilde don’t spare Emma, letting the gravity of her words and actions fall on her shoulders, allowing her to be seen as devious and shallow and snobby (as she is, though never without room for redemption).

The grounded Mr. Knightley (Johnny Flynn) brings her down to earth. He never truly buys into Emma’s schemes and therefore is able to see her for who she is, both good and bad. Watching Taylor-Joy soften into Emma’s surprising affection for her neighbor is a joy to watch, and de Wilde lets the film warm and bloom around her as a reflection of her changing emotional state. Flynn and Taylor-Joy bring on the butterflies as any good Austen love matches should.

“Emma” carefully toes the line between comedy and romance, with outright hilarious moments, courtesy of Mia Goth as the hapless naif Harriet, Josh O’Connor as Mr. Elton, an outrageous village vicar, and of course, Nighy as Mr. Woodhouse. The camera needs only to cut to him to elicit a laugh. This version of “Emma” doesn’t try to break the mold, but the winning characters and the dreamily creative treatment of this world makes for a version that is indeed as “handsome, clever and rich” as its leading lady.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0