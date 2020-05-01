Artists embark on spiritual journey with love in ‘Premature’

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There’s a scene about two-thirds of the way through Rashaad Ernesto Green and Zora Howard’s “Premature” that is the key but subtle thesis statement of the film. As young New York City music producer Isaiah (Joshua Boone) chops it up with a few fellow musicians and his girlfriend, Ayanna (Howard), a debate erupts about what it means to be a “black artist.” Is “black art” inherently political? Does it even have to be? Isaiah doesn’t want to be pigeonholed. In his view, the creative process is about “the eternal search for the truth and the divine,” capturing a fleeting moment “beyond the noise.” All he has to be as an artist is who he is, right here, right now.

It’s an impassioned argument delivered by a passionate young man. “Premature,” a deeply personal film created with careful attention to character and culture, does suggest that this kind of intimate and specific African American art is in its very existence political. These questions of art and the reasons to create it are threaded throughout, though the message never overbears the delicacy of the love story at hand. Because first and foremost, “Premature” is a romance, the story of a summer love between Ayanna and Isaiah. He’s new to town just as she’s on her way out to college. For one of those fleeting moments, they collide with the gravity and intensity of a first real love, a first real connection, a first real intimacy.