7 of the all-time best movie scores, from the inspiring to the kinky

How different would a movie be if we only listened to it?

An experiment I've never tried, because I'd fall asleep, is to "watch" with my eyes closed. My guess is it would be a fantastic way to understand the art of movie scores (not the songs in movies, but the "background" music).

I own dozens of movie soundtracks and I listen often, both to recall movies I love and simply to appreciate the music. The latter is especially true of Philip Glass, whose beauties such as "String Quartet No. 3" from "Mishima" don't always connect to specific images.

The Glass piece fits my favorite kind of movie music, which I understood only after I read an interview with composer Alexandre Desplat, whose work includes "The Shape of Water" and "Argo." He said he tries to convey what is going on inside the heads of the characters rather than emphasizing the action of a scene or telling us what to think about it. In fact, Desplat's music often runs counter to the action.