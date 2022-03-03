Movies, concerts and more are canceled in Russia as studios and performers respond to Ukraine invasion

Film by film and concert by concert, the entertainment world is canceling Russia.

Performers, movie studios and other artistic entities are opting out of Russian film releases, concerts in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Disney became the first major movie studio to halt film releases in Russia, joining a host of other entertainment entities.

“Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming ‘Turning Red’ from Pixar,” Disney said in a statement Monday. “We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation. In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees.”

Almost immediately after invading Ukraine last week, Russia was closed out of the annual Eurovision Song Contest, the European Broadcasting Union announced.

As the onslaught continued, more and more artists and performers added their voices to the chorus saying nyet. Besides Disney, Paramount, Warner Bros. and Sony have also pulled theatrical releases slated for Russia.

“Batman,” “Morbius,” “The Lost City,” “Sonic the Hedgehog 2″ and numerous others are being yanked, according to Indiewire.

The Cannes Film Festival will ban Russian delegations and anyone linked to the government from attending “unless the war of assault ends in conditions that will satisfy the Ukrainian people,” the long-running showcase said Tuesday.

Cannes stopped short of banning “artists and film professionals who have never ceased to fight against the contemporary regime, who cannot be associated with these unbearable actions, and those who are bombing Ukraine,” the festival team said in its statement, noting the reason for its 1939 creation.

“In resistance to the fascist and Nazi dictatorship, the Festival de Cannes will always serve artists and industry professionals that raise their voices to denounce violence, repression, and injustices, for the main purpose to defend peace and liberty,” Cannes said.

Musically, Green Day, Imagine Dragons, English singer-songwriter Louis Tomlinson, Youngblud, indie pop trio AJR and a host of other musical acts are also canceling their concert tours, reported USA Today.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent forces into Ukraine last week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0