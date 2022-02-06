Love is in the air: 8 things to do in Flagstaff this Valentine’s Day

Whether you love to hate it or hate to love it, Valentine’s Day is back for another year and only a week away. Sure, it might be a holiday (far from its origins as the Feast of Saint Valentine) over-hyped by corporate America to sell, sell, sell but what’s the harm in leaning in a little? Treat your partner or friend to a little extra love and appreciation for a day, because why not? If nothing else use Valentine’s Day as an opportunity to remind people how much they mean to you. Luckily there are many ways to do that in Flagstaff and the surrounding areas: whether it be a hike, a night on the town a nice dinner, or a special event, the options are plenty and Northern Arizona certainly has you covered.

LOVE ON TRACK

Monday, Feb. 14

Williams Depot,280 N. Grand Canyon Boulevard, Williams.

Grab the ones you love and hop on the Grand Canyon Railway. Just a 40-minute drive from Flagstaff, the railway will be offering its “Sweetheart Deal,” that is, 50 percent off all train rides on Monday, February 14. Treat your sweetheart to a romantic day trip to the historic village at the South Rim of the Grand Canyon and take in the winter colors. The train departs at 9:30 a.m. from Williams. The trip, which takes two hours and 15 minutes each way, traverses the Colorado Plateau, passing beautiful landscapes from pine forest to desert forest. This is the land of the Navajo, Hopi, Havasupai and Paiute tribes, as well as elk, mountain lions, bald eagles and California condors. The train will arrive back in Williams at 5:45 p.m. Tickets are available for advance reservations and walk-in reservations alike. For more information visit, www.thetrain.com, use promo code SWEETHEART at checkout.

POTTERY FOR TWO

Saturday, Feb. 12, 5-8 p.m.

Museum of Northern Arizona Guernsey Building

Local potter Chas Frisco, with 30 years of ceramics experience and a master of fine arts in the craft, will be teaching a couples ceramics class the weekend before Valentine’s Day. “Valentine’s Day Claytime” is BYOB, that is “bringyourownboobear,” according to the event poster. You’ll be making a vase together with your person (whether that be a friend, partner, online date, complete stranger or otherwise.) A template, clay, firing and snacks will be provided. The class is $150 per couple and will take place at The Museum of Northern Arizona’s Guernsey Building, located near the Colton Community Garden and The Peaks senior living community. For more information or to reserve a spot, email Frisco at chasarts101@gmail.com.

ALL ABOUT CONNECTION

Sunday, Feb. 13, 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

Historic Ice House, 201 E. Birch Ave.

The folks at Culture Connection AZ always throw a good art party and are experts in showcasing local artists. Dubbed “Day of love and friendship,” the organization will be hosting a pop-up art show in time for Valentine’s Day, with more than 25 diverse local artists and artisans displaying and selling their art and handmade goods. The event will feature jewelry, fine art, stickers, photography and fiber art–for viewing and for purchase. Local band Peaceful Outlaws will be playing live music. Head over to Culture Connection AZ, located in the Historic Ice House in downtown Flagstaff. For more information, or to learn about the organization, visit www.cultureconnectionaz.org.

A LITTLE YURT NEVER HURT

Ongoing

Arizona Nordic Village, 16848 US 180

The Arizona Nordic Village has it all. From cross country ski trails that stretch for miles and miles through beautiful forest paths to lessons, ski rentals and overnight stays, this local favorite might just be the ideal spot for a date. Book a yurt or cabin for an overnight stay. Ski right up to your lodgings and enjoy a cozy, firelit night inside after a day of skiing. If skiing isn’t your thing, you can also go snowshoeing. For more information including trail conditions and yurt availability, visit www.arizonanordicvillage.com/or call (928) 220-0550.

POTLUCK AT THE ZOO

Monday, Feb. 14, 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

The Museum Club, 3404 E. Route 66

No, we do not mean an actual zoo. A longtime nickname for the Museum Club, The Zoo is not only an iconic Route 66 fixture but a great palace to bring your date. The Museum Club is hosting a Valentine’s Day potluck so grab your favorite dish to share and celebrate the day with your honey and everyone else who decides to show up. Couples get two drinks for the price of one all day long. For more, visit www.museumclub.net or call (928) 440-4331.

LOVE ON ICE

Month of February, 2022

Jay L. Lively Memorial Ice Rink, 1650 N. Turquoise Dr.

Did you know Flagstaff has an ice skating rink? Jay L. Lively Memorial Ice Rink may not have a public skate on the day of Valentine’s Day, but with the holiday falling on a Monday this year, how many people will actually be celebrating day-of anyway? Take your honey for a spin on the ice, located off Turquoise Drive in Flagstaff. In fact, make a day of it and go for a stroll on the nearby Urban Trail after you shed your skates and feel the need to walk on dry land again. Jay Lively is open to the public Tuesdays from 2:30 p.m.-4 p.m.,Wednesdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m., Thursdays 2:30 p.m.-4 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. and Saturdays 1 p.m.-4:30 p.m. for the month of February, Rent skates ($4) or bring your own. Admission is $3.50 for youth 5-17 years old, $6.75 for adults 18 or older and $5 for active military or people over the age of 55. For more information, visit www.flagstaff.az.gov/63/Jay-Lively-Activity-Center-Ice-Arena or call (928) 213-2340.

DINNER AND A SHOW

Monday, Feb. 14, 5-9 p.m.

Little America Hotel, 2515 E. Butler Ave.

If you’re not feeling the love already, you just might find it at the Little America Hotel this Valentine’s Day. Featuring Latin, American and world music duo Foxykoshka, celebrate the day at the hotel’s Silver Pine Restaurant. Enjoy a prix fixe dinner, drinks and live tunes. Reservations are recommended for the event. Call (928) 779-7950 or visit The Little America Hotel on Facebook for more.

CUPID, DRAW BACK YOUR AXE

Monday, Feb. 14

Flag Tag AZ, 1801 W. Route 66.

Imagine Cupid, son of Venus and Mercury, but with an axe instead of a bow. Or maybe not. The winged infant inflicting his wounds that inspire love and passion isn’t as romantic in such a scenario. Axe throwing, however, inside a controlled environment and with the help of professionals, can be pretty romantic. Who knew? Enter FLag Tag AZ, which will be offering a special discount on Valentine’s Day. Whether it’s a first date ice breaker or an opportunity to try something new in a longtime relationship, try axe throwing this Valentine’s Day. Turns out it makes for a great date. For more information visit www.flagtagaz.com, book under the “Local” option, then ask for the discount in-store. For more, call (928) 707-9824.

