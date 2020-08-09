Looking up: Lowell Observatory to begin phased reopening

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lowell Observatory was one of the first Flagstaff businesses to close as COVID-19 cases began cropping up in Arizona, ahead of any official orders to do so. Now almost five months later, the historic science institution is rolling out the first phase of its reopening plan.

Phase 1A sees Lowell’s free virtual programming—which has highlighted celestial phenomena like the recent passing of Comet NEOWISE and the upcoming livestream of the Perseid meteor shower—continuing, with the observatory introducing exclusive private programs for groups of 10 people or less at the Giovale Open Deck Observatory, which opened late last year. Phase 1B will add programs utilizing the 24-inch Clark Refractor and 24-inch Dyer Telescope, both housed in ventilated domes, with the pop-up Starry Skies Shop set up outside or in the lobby and limited to 10 people at a time.

More portions of in-person programming will return as organization leaders see fit, in alignment with guidelines and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and dependent on the numbers of COVID cases in the state.

This past June, Lowell, along with more than 20 other local science and culture organizations, signed a pledge to restart full in-person programming only when science-based reopening procedures could be implemented.