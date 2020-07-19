How the yodel was born: Tracing the roots of the singing cowboy

“I'm a wandering cowboy riding down the trail. Hear the night winds sighin’ with a mournful wail. I feel so lonesome when I hear their song, so I started hummin’ and that’s how the yodel was born.” -- Slim Whitman
Round-ups and cattle drives, a campfire of juniper and a range wide with sagebrush and antelope: the lyrics of cowboy music are rife with the iconographies and mythologies of the American west. But when did life in the saddle first find its way into song?
“Cowboy poetry goes back before the American cowboy to the poetry of herdsmen from around the world,” Jim Buchanan, President of the Arizona Cowboy Poets Gathering in Prescott, said. “The poetry was something that American cowboys and herdsmen did to kind of occupy their time, entertain themselves, decrease the loneliness of the work. When you're speaking words, you feel like there is someone there listening even if you are there by yourself.”
In addition to beats and rhythms made to echo the clopping hooves of horses, the songs of cowboys often incorporate diverse musical influences. Take for example, the alpine tradition of yodeling.
As Swiss, Austrian and Italian immigrants arrived in the United States in the latter half of the 19th century, touring troupes of alpine yodelers were a popular attraction in the Western territories. These alpine influences can be heard in one of the first country western recordings, Jimmie Rodgers’ 1927 Blue Yodel No. 1 (T for Texas). Gene Autry and Roy Rogers and his Sons of the Pioneers also popularized the image of the yodeling cowboy.
Yodeling on the range also had its practical applications as well.
“Cowboys came from all walks of life and there are all kinds of music associated with them from trail songs, ranch songs, bedding the herd songs,” Michael R. Grauer, McCasland Curator of Cowboy Culture at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City, said.
Bedding the herd was where the alpine vocalizations came in handy.
“Cows are dumb as a box of rocks and they’re notoriously unpredictable, hence the fear of a stampede,” Grauer said. “After a 10 to 15-mile drive the herds would be ready to bed down. You’d want to get them quiet, get them to sleep and avoid anything that might startle them. Singing to them was how you calmed them down. Usually they were night riders called nighthawks on these drives, usually there were two of them. They sang to [the cattle], hummed to them and this seemed to soothe them. Yodeling was another way.”
Yodeling wasn’t the only old-world musical tradition to find its way out west.
“It’s my understanding that yodeling kind of got woven into the cowboy fabric the same way Irish folk music ended up becoming cowboy songs like Streets of Laredo,” Belinda Gail, western songwriter and Board member of the International Western Music Association, said.
"Streets of Laredo," popularized by the Arizona-born country singer and NASCAR driver Marty Robbins, tells the tale of a dying cowboy giving his last words. The song however is an American adaptation of the 18th century folk ballad, The Unfortunate Rake.
“A lot of traditional Irish songs and sailing shanties ended up out on the range only with the words changed. Soon they became iconic western songs,” Gail explained. “After the Civil War, these immigrants all came west for land and all the things that people came west for, mostly work. A lot of them found work driving cattle,” said Gail. “During the night drives they’d sing to the herds to keep them calm. At night they probably went around the campfire to entertain each other, and rewrote the songs from their old country and tweaked them and turned it into cowboy music.”
The influences on cowboy music were more than European, however.
“Cowboyin’ as we know it comes from Spain and Africa and into Mexico,” Grauer said. “African slaves were brought into Mexico by 1520 or so. The very first vaqueros were Black and [Indigenous], mestizo, mixed race. The mestizo vaqueros made their way up to Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, California, and they brought their songs with them.”
Mexican vaqueros not only influenced the sound of American cowboy music, but the lyrical content as well.
“You have the corrido, which is a Mexican folk ballad and the décima which are sung poems. And there’s a big German influence on the sound Mexican folk music, the accordion being an example of that,” Grauer said.
Also synonymous with cowboy music is the distinctive twang of the pedal steel guitar, an instrument of surprising provenance on the Hawaiian Islands. When Mexican vaqueros came there to the islands to herd cattle in the late 19th century, they brought the Spanish guitar along with them. As the native Hawaiians re-tuned and reimagined the instrument, the sound came to define the pacific archipelago. But how did this sound make its way back out on the range?
Dr. Charles “Bud” Townsend, Grammy Award-winning Texas music historian has his own theories. Townsend traces the origins of pedal, still in western music, to the fateful joining of Leon McAuliffe’s with Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys.
“What Leon told me was he was living in Houston when he heard about Bob Wills on the radio and he’d never heard anything like it, western swing,” Townsend said. “[Leon] was playing Hawaiian music on steel guitar at the time, he was just a kid about 16 playing hotels or wherever else. Hawaiian music was real big, the Hawaiian sound, you had that Bing Cosby movie Waikiki Wedding.”
In the time before and after the World War I, the United States was experiencing a Hawaiian craze, as seen by overwhelming success of such Broadway musicals Bird of Paradise. But up until this time, Texas and the west did not have a distinctive music of its own claims Townsend.
“There was no such thing as a steel guitar in western music then, but Leon had swing in his DNA, whenever he played anything he made it swing,” Townsend said.
Townsend defines Western Swing the same way McAuliffe did, as “a fiddle band that plays dance music.” As for the origins of Western Swing?
“Before Bob moved to Fort Worth he and his daddy used to play the ranch dances in west Texas. Most people didn’t have radio, didn't have movies in those times but people wanted some entertainment. The old Barton Ranch near Turkey, Texas for one used to hire Bob’s daddy, John. The people would come from miles around to do two-step, square dancing and waltzes and that was really where the music was born,” Townsend said.
Cowboy music, with its rich and storied history, is not limited solely to the past. With cowboy music festivals in Calgary, Las Vegas, Prescott, and elsewhere, the tradition of the American cowboy rides on.
“Now in the modern era, it’s more about cowboys wanting to share a very special part of America with the public, not just about sharing the poetry but their lives and experiences and stories and so forth,” Buchanan said.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!