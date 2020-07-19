How the yodel was born: Tracing the roots of the singing cowboy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I'm a wandering cowboy riding down the trail. Hear the night winds sighin’ with a mournful wail. I feel so lonesome when I hear their song, so I started hummin’ and that’s how the yodel was born.” -- Slim Whitman

Round-ups and cattle drives, a campfire of juniper and a range wide with sagebrush and antelope: the lyrics of cowboy music are rife with the iconographies and mythologies of the American west. But when did life in the saddle first find its way into song?

“Cowboy poetry goes back before the American cowboy to the poetry of herdsmen from around the world,” Jim Buchanan, President of the Arizona Cowboy Poets Gathering in Prescott, said. “The poetry was something that American cowboys and herdsmen did to kind of occupy their time, entertain themselves, decrease the loneliness of the work. When you're speaking words, you feel like there is someone there listening even if you are there by yourself.”

In addition to beats and rhythms made to echo the clopping hooves of horses, the songs of cowboys often incorporate diverse musical influences. Take for example, the alpine tradition of yodeling.