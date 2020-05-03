Growing through a hard time: Flagstaff Community Market adjusts for online orders, curbside pick-up
Farmers market 4

Last year's Forestdale Farms stand at the Flagstaff Community Market. Due to the coronavirus pandemic the market will be doing pick-up orders only.

 Svea Conrad, Arizona Daily Sun

The Flagstaff Community Market is marking its 20th birthday this year, but the circumstances surrounding the celebration are decidedly different than what its organizers had originally foreseen. While coronavirus-related closures and precautions remain, the normally-bustling Sunday affair will take place social-distancing style, swapping a packed Flagstaff City Hall parking lot for the safe alternative that is online ordering and curbside pickup.

According to Art Babbott, one of the head organizers of FCM, Flagstaff Community Market organizers began planning for the farmers market’s new structure about a month ago. The online ordering went live on Monday with the first run of pick-ups taking place Sunday, May 3.

Though the revamping proved logistically very challenging, Babbott said, the team wanted to maintain the access to fresh, local food that the farmers market provides.

“We tried to serve both the interests of good, solid public health practices and procedures, and support our community and local growers by having access to healthy nutritious food,” he said.

Instead of browsing rows of vendors, those wanting to purchase fresh produce and other items from the market do so by ordering from the Flagstaff Community Market website anytime between noon on Mondays and noon on Thursdays. The website includes options to fill a cart with goods from various farms in the area to be picked up in person on Sunday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the city hall parking lot. For those who are coming to claim their goods in person, FCM is encouraging walk-up and bike-up orders.

FCM is also offering home-delivery options for an extra fee.

As of now, the Flagstaff Community Market will continue to operate this way through May, before the team assesses whether or not to transition to an in-person market with social-distancing protocols at “the appropriate time and under the appropriate management,” Babbott said.

Babbott also lauded the presence of the market’s volunteers, 20 of whom will be coordinating the walk-up, bike-up and drive-up order pick-ups Sunday. All volunteers will be wearing face masks and gloves.

“We have an amazing array of volunteers, vendors and staff who have worked incredibly hard,” Babbott said.

And, he added, the orders have been coming in fast, a testament to the steady stream of locals and visitors who have supported FCM for the past two decades.

“The orders have been really strong,” Babbott said. “We so appreciate our growers and the 20-year support that this community has given them and given the community market. We were supposed to start this market season off with a huge community celebratory breakfast. We’re going to postpone that, though. This 20th anniversary is not exactly looking like we hoped it would and it is what is it is.”

If you go

• All online farmers market orders can be placed at www.flagstaffmarket.com/ beginning Mondays at noon. Ordering closes Thursdays at 12 noon.

• Pick up hours are Sunday from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the Flagstaff City Hall parking lot, 211 W. Aspen Ave.

• Please bring a printed copy or phone picture of your order receipt to ensure FCM gets your order correct.

• For drive-thru pick up: Vehicles MUST enter the market from the west on Aspen Ave. Please access Aspen Ave. from Thorpe St. and drive east on Aspen to get in line.

• For walk-up and bike-up: Walk/bike pick up tables are located at the west lot entrance off Aspen Ave. (The entrance closest to the Federated Church). People are encouraged to use this option. Volunteers will check everyone in and delivery orders directly to recipients. Feel free to park at the Wheeler Park parking lot (no charge). Please use social distancing practices if you are waiting in line at the walk-up station.

• For home delivery: FCM will be contacting you and delivering your order Sunday morning. If you are not home, produce will be left on the front doorstep.

