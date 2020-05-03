Growing through a hard time: Flagstaff Community Market adjusts for online orders, curbside pick-up

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Flagstaff Community Market is marking its 20th birthday this year, but the circumstances surrounding the celebration are decidedly different than what its organizers had originally foreseen. While coronavirus-related closures and precautions remain, the normally-bustling Sunday affair will take place social-distancing style, swapping a packed Flagstaff City Hall parking lot for the safe alternative that is online ordering and curbside pickup.

According to Art Babbott, one of the head organizers of FCM, Flagstaff Community Market organizers began planning for the farmers market’s new structure about a month ago. The online ordering went live on Monday with the first run of pick-ups taking place Sunday, May 3.

Though the revamping proved logistically very challenging, Babbott said, the team wanted to maintain the access to fresh, local food that the farmers market provides.

“We tried to serve both the interests of good, solid public health practices and procedures, and support our community and local growers by having access to healthy nutritious food,” he said.