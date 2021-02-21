Virgin Cheese relocates to Clarkdale

Located in the heart of the Verde Valley where the Verde Valley Wine Trail draws in visitors from all over, downtown Clarkdale now boasts another reason for foodies to stop by with the addition of former Las Vegas business Virgin Cheese.

“Seven years ago when I crossed over to being plant based, there were very few national brands of cheese that were high quality and could hold up to a good bottle of wine or eating with fresh fruit and veggies and good bread,” founder and Chief Cheese Officer Jodi Paige said.

Seeing a need in the market, she took it upon herself to experiment until she found the best techniques to create a product she knew other vegan and lactose intolerant people would enjoy.

“My friend turned me on to a public recipe that she altered and then I continued to craft with it,” Paige explained.

What started off as eight varieties made from a traditionally cultured cashew cream base has since expanded to 40 different flavors—including brie, feta, lemon dill, pepper jack, sharp white cheddar, Sriracha cheddar, bleu, port wine and smoked gouda—as well as other plant-based artisan creations like cheesecake and fondue.