Sweet as honey: Drinking Horn Mead Hall thrives along Route 66

“Part of the reason Evan and Kelly started this was to help to help support bees,” Irvine said, referring to Drinking Horn owners Evan Anderson and Kelly Czarnecki. “They started Drinking Horn because they wanted to build something that could be passed on through the family, to make sure the price and product was something that everyone could enjoy, mead to the masses, and to support local bees and bee ecology.”

Made using locally sourced ingredients, including the longstanding Mountaintop Honey, Drinking Horn stays firm to its roots.

“I would say it’s a very simple, responsible drink in the sense that it is just a few ingredients and the production of the honey is not invasive to ecology,” Irvine said. “So we don’t have to grow plots, or grapes and vines, it’s positive in that it supports pollinators.”

Drinking Horn first opened its brewing operation in east Flagstaff in 2017, making mead in small batches through a careful process of mixing honey, water and yeast and letting the drink ferment to perfection. Connected to this space was a small taproom for tasting where people could sit and sip, but the crowds soon outgrew the square footage. The idea to expand became reality about a year and a half ago as it was clear more space would be a necessity. Not long after, the former Galaxy Sales location opened up.