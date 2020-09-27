Sweet as honey: Drinking Horn Mead Hall thrives along Route 66

On May 21, the folks at Drinking Horn Meadery stepped outside their new location, formerly home to Galaxy Sales trading post on historic Route 66, and blew the mead horn.
The new Drinking Horn Mead Hall stays true to its libation. With thick wooden beams and plaster-like walls reminiscent of medieval great halls, the space pays homage to the long history of the honey-centered drink and the oldest form of alcohol.
“I’d say we also pay homage to that by keeping things simple,” Nick Irvine, marketing manager for Drinking Horn, said. “So the drink is simple and how it was a long time ago, the space is simple, we have the Viking atmosphere.”
While the brew is often associated with hulking Norse tribes—and they did partake merrily in the making and drinking of mead—the history goes back even further, as far as 20,000-40,000 years to parts of Africa, making it one of the oldest, if not the oldest, alcoholic beverage. In the Neolithic village of Jiahu in China, researchers found remnants of rice mead dating back to 7,000 BCE, the drink a mixture of yeast, rice, honey and hawthorn berries.
In keeping with tradition, honey is and has always been the central ingredient in everything Drinking Horn brews. And not just the product, but the entire process that surrounds it—pollination, worker bees, queens and local hives.
“Part of the reason Evan and Kelly started this was to help to help support bees,” Irvine said, referring to Drinking Horn owners Evan Anderson and Kelly Czarnecki. “They started Drinking Horn because they wanted to build something that could be passed on through the family, to make sure the price and product was something that everyone could enjoy, mead to the masses, and to support local bees and bee ecology.”
Made using locally sourced ingredients, including the longstanding Mountaintop Honey, Drinking Horn stays firm to its roots.
“I would say it’s a very simple, responsible drink in the sense that it is just a few ingredients and the production of the honey is not invasive to ecology,” Irvine said. “So we don’t have to grow plots, or grapes and vines, it’s positive in that it supports pollinators.”
Drinking Horn first opened its brewing operation in east Flagstaff in 2017, making mead in small batches through a careful process of mixing honey, water and yeast and letting the drink ferment to perfection. Connected to this space was a small taproom for tasting where people could sit and sip, but the crowds soon outgrew the square footage. The idea to expand became reality about a year and a half ago as it was clear more space would be a necessity. Not long after, the former Galaxy Sales location opened up.
“We were open Thursday through Sunday in the old taproom, we had two tables and most of the time people had to stand,” Irvine said. “And we didn’t have food there so we knew it was time to expand and make that part of the experience.”
Drinking Horn began leasing the Route 66 space about eight months ago, with the renovation of the old building proving challenging. The space had housed a 60-year-old business, and was in need of major updates.
The Mead Hall operations are now in full swing, however, and the space a reflection of months of hard work and dedication to local business. Serving much the same purpose as the former taproom, the Mead Hall now allows food, which customers can bring in from surrounding businesses. With neighbors like Proper Meats and Provisions, Famous Pizza and MartAnne’s Burrito Palace, the move has proven to be a big draw. Drinking Horn has also added mead cocktails and honey soda to the Mead Hall menu.
“We’re even having to turn people away,” Irvine said. “Which is a good thing.”
Keeping the capacity limited is something Mead Hall staff has had to adopt in order to stick to the 10-people, or groups of five, rule—pandemic safety measures. And, for anyone who can’t go to the Mead Hall, Drinking Horn mead is also available online or at various local shops in town.
For those who have never tried the ancient brew, there’s a lot to look forward to. Irvine said not to be discouraged if you don’t like your first glass. Mead, like many of its alcoholic brethren, is incredibly varied—from sweet to dry, sour to mild, the possibilities are vast. One sip does not automatically mean you don’t like mead.
“In starting Drinking Horn, we were definitely looking to go on the dryer side,” he said. “We don’t want you to sip on one ounce of mead over dessert, we want people to have a couple of them. We do have meads on the sweet side, but a majority of ours are on the dry side. And really, you can be creative with it as you want.”
Irvine’s current favorite mead, a perfect complement to warm weather, is the lime variety made by Drinking Horn. Ideal when poured over a tall glass of ice, he says.
