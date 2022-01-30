Tastes from Korea: Two Hands Seoul Fresh Corn Dogs opens in Flagstaff

Korean music plays as neon signs and television screens depict individuals holding colorful corn dogs in two hands and taking slow, deliberate bites, leaving some lips coated in sugar.

A franchise that began in Korea has made its way to Flagstaff, Arizona. Two Hands Seoul Fresh Corn Dogs opened at Aspen Place at The Sawmill in December of 2021. The fast-food restaurant brings Korean flavor and style to corn dogs, presenting a unique menu with a variety of selections.

According to CBS News, corn dogs started with German immigrants in Texas. “Some of these new German immigrants were sausage-makers by trade but had a hard time selling their wares in Texas. So, as a ploy, they took sausages, rolled them in a cornbread batter, and fried them,” the article notes.

The ingredients that make up traditional American corn dogs are sausage and cornmeal batter. Korean corn dogs, on the other hand, are so much more.

“Corn dogs are also a street food in Korea. When I grew up in Korea and I would go to the market, I have a lot of memories of corn dogs,” Elijah Kim, manager of Two Hands, said. “So, corn dogs are a really good snack or sometimes a meal, it depends on how you make it.”

Rather than cornmeal, Two Hands batter is made of flour and rice, which adds to the taste of the food, according to Kim. It also gives the outside a texture much different from your typical American corn dog. A great deal of flavor also comes from Two Hands’ original, signature seasoning, Kim said.

“In the end, it doesn’t even feel like a corn dog,” Kim said.

Corn dog varieties on the menu range from potatoes and sugar outsides to cheese and beef insides. Kim said the potato dogs are one of the restaurant’s most popular items. Potato dogs are made by rolling diced potatoes over the battered stick and then deep-frying it and coating it with sauce and seasoning.

The Two Hands “Classic Dog” has delicate rows of ketchup and mustard but also something a little more unexpected: a sugar coating. Visible granules of sugar cover the corn dog from top to bottom.

Kim recalled some hesitant customers, unsure of sugar on corn dogs. After trying them, however, they quickly changed their tune.

American-style corn dogs without sugar or seasoning are also offered on the menu.

The food is cooked and prepared immediately after the customer orders and takes about 10 minutes. According to Kim, Two Hands tries to take the proper steps to ensure quality food is served.

“Other fast-food restaurants have the food just ready to go; we cook everything fresh. Nobody likes soggy French fries or tater tots,” Kim said. (Two hands is also known for its kimchi fries.)

Many of Two Hands’ orders come from food delivery services like Grubhub, but Kim suggested that customers pick up their food in person because it is even more warm and fresh.

“Quality is everything in the long run,” he said.

Since opening, Two Hands has received a handful of positive reviews and has a rating of 4 stars on Yelp.

“They are so unique,” Dequavis J. from California said in his post.

Karla G. from Phoenix wrote, “My order was fresh and accurate.”

Two Hands is currently in the process of creating a vegan option to meet customer demands.

Two Hands Seoul Fresh Corn Dogs is located at 319 Regent St. across from Dutch Bros. They can be reached at 928-366-2041.

