Matters of Taste: White Rabbit Tea Lounge

This same attention to detail is felt throughout White Rabbit Tea Lounge whether in the preparation of a drink or the décor. Friend Scott Hathcock transformed the space to fulfill Kristinat’s Wonderland vision. Rabbits of all shapes and sizes peek from nooks and nestle on the marble countertop and tables. A deep teal paint on the walls lends a forest feel with a statement pen and ink mural of trees lend a forest feel. A door to nowhere, tilted objects and garden art in rustic wood and iron carry off the whimsical charade. Glass chandeliers, a gold coffered backsplash, velvet chairs and couches, plus painted porcelain tea cups and pots offer elegant touches.

Perhaps, like Alice, you’ve become “curiouser and curiouser” about teas. Try a tea flight with teasers, like herbal Apricot Escape, floral White Peony, black London and green Maui. There is a long list of health benefits related to tea, ranging from heart disease and cancer-fighting properties to blends that aid in digestion and can strengthen the immune system. Tea’s antioxidants and polyphenols combat free radicals. Caffeine and theanine heighten alertness and brain function. For quick reference, oolang, pu-erh and black teas are fermented while white teas are made from the newest plant growth, are unfermented and pack the ultimate caffeine punch. Green tea’s steamed leaves hold the highest concentration of antioxidants.