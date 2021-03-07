Matters of Taste: La Planchada Taqueria & Tequila Bar

In its first 30 days, La Planchada sold more than 2,400 carne asada tacos.
“We were only open five nights a week, and that’s only one of 12 tacos we offer,” Tony Burris, culinary director for Vivili Hospitality Group, said. La Planchada is the newest concept in the Prescott restaurant collection. “We offer classic tacos, like carne asada and al pastor,” he said, “but we also create unique combinations to open up peoples’ palates, so they can explore.”
Such worthwhile journeys of the taste buds are found under the heading Especial Tacos. The fried chicken taco checks three boxes for sports wing, Southern cooking and Mexican presentation. Thigh meat is first brined and marinated in buttermilk, then breaded and fried before a dousing of house-made hot sauce, comprised of three dried chilies, plus a dollop of cooling tomatillo ranch.
The fish especial swims the Baja channel of a traditional fish taco. White fish is coated in scratch-made spiced tempura batter, fried and capped with chipotle crema. The flaky fish is a messy, marvelous handhold. Both tacos are served on a bed of citrus cilantro carrot slaw and sprinkled with cotijo cheese.
All tacos on the menu begin with fresh corn tortillas from Alejandro’s Tortilla Factory in Tucson and are topped with red onion pickled in tequila—with an aim of carrying more than 100 varietals of agave spirits at La Planchada, it was inevitable that some tequila would end up in the tacos.
Regarding the addition of another bar to Prescott’s historic downtown, Skyler Reeves, proprietor of Vivili Hospitality Group, said, “I felt like something was missing in the landscape. We serve food, but we feel like a bar.”
La Planchada Taqueria & Tequila Bar faces Gurley Street at the head of Whiskey Row Alley, which runs behind Whiskey Row. On a recent visit, General Manager Lance Veltri poured shots of Rancho Tepúa and shared the agave spirits program.
“This is from Sonora terroir—grass, animals,” he said. “Treat it like Scotch—add a bit of water or ice to mellow and open it up.”
Exposed, hanging shelves display the range of bottles, boasting a wide variety of agave-based spirits from mezcal’s smoky tones to bright, grassy sotol to the fruit and leather of raicilla.
“Tequila is just one chapter in the book of agave-based spirits,” Reeves said.
The bar will enhance the program with flights to survey the range of agave spirits, particular tequilas or a personal selection of special sips. A full range of traditional spirits is also available for those not planning a “tequila night,” and novel libations are encouraged by craft cocktail master Bob Kolar.
The bar’s name is inspired by the legend of the Iron Lady. Within a host of versions, La Planchada embraces the simple tale of nurse Eulalia at Mexico City’s Hospital Juarez. In 1930, she practiced the loving art of healing, until her heart broke from the strain. Such despair led to the nurse’s death on the ward, but her restorative care continues in all those who call upon her as La Planchada. The bar doubles down on “spirit healing,” offering tequila as just the spirit for the job.
A mural of La Planchada, as both nurse and agave plant, covers an entire wall. A lovely face with cascading black hair bears a red medical cross even as the plant beside her unfurls as a vibrant cure. Set against a nightscape, the painting by local talent Dana Cohn and Shoshana Rose contributes to the feel of trendy taqueria meets back alley grit. Star pendant lights and dark block tables for small groups or long, communal trestles with zinc accents complete the scene in the 38-seat outpost. People also can spill out onto the walk or back patio as tequila and tacos warrant.
The model is fast, casual, concise service with a bevy of standard tacos and inventive temptations. Go for a star-shaped open-faced quesadilla with a blend of asadero, Oaxaca and Chihuahua cheeses and stud it with carne asada. A choice of salsas—fire-roasted red, serrano and jalapeño and tomatillo—covers chips to carnitas.
A stuffed poblano pepper—a tried and tested recipe—is available with chorizo and shrimp or calabacitas and beans with Spanish rice. Kitchen manager Gabe Nuñez and co-worker Niklaus Escalante credit family recipes as their starting points, updating them for appeal, like their Spanish rice with scallions, chilies and a secret hot sauce.
“The idea is something comforting, yet different, for a new experience,” Reeves said.
That’s the spirit of La Planchada.