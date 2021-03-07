Matters of Taste: La Planchada Taqueria & Tequila Bar

Regarding the addition of another bar to Prescott’s historic downtown, Skyler Reeves, proprietor of Vivili Hospitality Group, said, “I felt like something was missing in the landscape. We serve food, but we feel like a bar.”

La Planchada Taqueria & Tequila Bar faces Gurley Street at the head of Whiskey Row Alley, which runs behind Whiskey Row. On a recent visit, General Manager Lance Veltri poured shots of Rancho Tepúa and shared the agave spirits program.

“This is from Sonora terroir—grass, animals,” he said. “Treat it like Scotch—add a bit of water or ice to mellow and open it up.”

Exposed, hanging shelves display the range of bottles, boasting a wide variety of agave-based spirits from mezcal’s smoky tones to bright, grassy sotol to the fruit and leather of raicilla.

“Tequila is just one chapter in the book of agave-based spirits,” Reeves said.

The bar will enhance the program with flights to survey the range of agave spirits, particular tequilas or a personal selection of special sips. A full range of traditional spirits is also available for those not planning a “tequila night,” and novel libations are encouraged by craft cocktail master Bob Kolar.