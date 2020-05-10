Matters of Taste: Chef Laura Chamberlin hones the versatility of cooking

“I love the creative aspect and interacting with people,” Chamberlin said. “I can curtail the meal to dietary restrictions, tastes and consult as to allergies and so on to provide what they want.”

At first consideration, one might assume the price of hiring a chef out of reach, but consider the time saved, restaurant bills of feeding a crowd, tips, drinks—suddenly, a catered meal with no dirty dishes is attractive and economical. Chamberlin offers two pricing categories, which can include the cost of food, a weekly rate, plus a low and high end with built-in maximum amenities.

“I can offer a quick estimate, and people are pleasantly surprised by the cost affordability,” she said.

Foodie television has made cooking accessible and desirable, though perhaps also a little romanticized. Chamberlin began to understand the hard work kitchen duty truly is, when she shifted focus after earning a degree in environmental biology to enroll in an accelerated associate’s course at Johnson & Wales University. She had been working in restaurants since she was 15 years old, and begged the manager to put her in the kitchen, where she gathered experience in, among other things, operations and volume cooking.