Matters of Taste: Chef Bob Verderame brings Italy, New Jersey to Flagstaff

On the best days, operating a small business incurs risks and rewards. Staff can become like family, but like the most tight-knit of crews, tensions can also run high. Job satisfaction may soar, but there could still be funding challenges. The early years are tenuous, but on the other side, owners are generally better off financially than employees. And although small business hours can be demanding, they can also offer a good deal of flexibility. Despite the risks however, many Americans still prefer being in business for themselves as opposed to working for someone else.