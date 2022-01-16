It’s in your hands: Taco pop-up Corn and Flour sets sights on future

That Place Projects is known for class. For flavor profiles that go beyond the call of duty. For Annex Cocktail Lounge, Tinderbox Kitchen, Tourist Home All Day Cafe and soon-to-open Italian restaurant Teatro.

What they are also known for? Tacos, obviously.

Braised beef, carne asada, chorizo and potato are just three of many tacos from pop-up Corn & Flour that fit beautifully into the palm of one’s hand. It’s clear Kevin Heinonen and Nick Williams, co-owners of That Place understand the charm and utility of street food.

Fried avocado, fish, smoked chicken tacos, Corn & Flour has those too. Add green chile queso or sweet and smoky salsa–both made from scratch in-house–to your handheld delectable disc of goodness and you can consider the game upped.

“We love the philosophy that the tortilla is a vehicle for endless possibilities,” Williams said.

Corn & Flour first opened as a pop-up in 2020, then reopened with more long-term prospects on January 9, 2022. Williams and Heinonen planned for it to be a brick and mortar spot but as the pandemic first took off, that quickly became less and less feasible. It was spring and restaurants were discontinuing dine-in left right and center.

While other That Place restaurants proved operable as takeout-only spaces during the height of the pandemic, it was Tinderbox that didn’t lend itself as much to the grab-and-go format.

“We figured Tourist Home and the Annex could switch easily to all-takeout and it would be suitable, but Tinderbox being so high end and close-quarters we didn’t think it would work,” Williams said. “But we still had to pay rent and insurance and overheard so we said, ‘Why don’t we open Corn & Flour as a popup taco shop from here?’”

Though not the brick and mortar they had initially planned, Corn & Flour was in many ways what allowed Tinderbox to survive. Williams is, however, quick to point out that it certainly wasn’t easy. As he and Heinonen were first brainstorming what the identity of their taco shop should be, they kept coming back to the difficult cards they were dealt.

“We were feeling pretty pushed down and punched in the face by the pandemic and so we came up with this punk rock attitude taco shop,” Williams said with a laugh.

Corn & Flour subverts the idea of what defines a taco, adding new-American style flare and international influences to each selection. Their online menu is topped by the disclaimer: “MUST LISTEN TO PUNK ROCK WHILE EATING THESE TACOS!!”

In its current iteration, Corn & Flour is running as a ghost kitchen: its concept and menu are separate from Tinderbox but the food is prepared within and served out of the same kitchen. It’s also takeout or delivery only.

Williams and Heinonen are partnering with online food ordering company ChowNow to get tacos into the hands of hungry Flagstaffians. Customers order their tacos, three for $12, chips and dips, $2.50-$8, or beer and canned wine, through ChowNow, opting for either pickup or delivery options.

“[ChowNow] is really legit because their focus is on helping restaurants survive,” Williams said of the service, pointing to apps such as GrubHub or Doordash, both of which charge 20-30 percent fees per order, making it nearly impossible for restaurants to turn a profit. “Chow is really good about taking small fees and supporting local. It goes along with the idea of ordering directly through the restaurant.”

The idea for a physical space, though paused, never left the two restauranteurs’ minds. Heinonen and Williams plan to keep Corn & Flour going until they find a permanent spot for it, ideally, one with a drive-through to maintain the ease and comfort they hoped Corn & Flour would give customers in the first place.

“One main reason we went for takeout tacos, is this idea of comfort and quality and transmissibility, that is, a taco travels well. That’s what we figured people were looking for during the pandemic.” Williams said. “And Corn & Flour immediately did really well.”

To learn more about Corn & Flour or to place an order, visit www.cornandflour.com/

