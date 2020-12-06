Flagstaff Station Market Café pays homage to history with convenient and tasty food

The Station has not forgotten its roots. Metal art and menu choices are a nod to its original purpose as a filling station. Now, it fills guests with food and drink.

“Old timers remember when it was a gas station, and it has long been referred to as Flag Station,” Cohen said. “It was the most natural thing in the world to come full circle.”

Breakfast paninis are named for landmarks, like the Humphreys—scrambled farm fresh eggs with smoked Gouda cheese and applewood smoked bacon—or the San Francisco—truffle goat cheese, scrambled eggs, roasted red bell peppers and arugula. Hot lunch sandwiches reference area roads, like Route 66—Black Forest ham, caramelized onion jam, Gruyère cheese and baby arugula.

Rough-hewn wood booths, tables, painted concrete flooring, retro lighting with steel and wire accents feel comfortable while pops of deep red in the ceiling and trim enliven the space. Many local products are for sale, bridging the gap between souvenirs and staples: artisan postcards, books, honey, goat milk beauty notions, beer, wine and more. Most are created within a mile of The Station.

Half of the beers for sale are from Flagstaff with must-haves from other small breweries filling the gaps, such as Walter Station, a Phoenix brewing company located in a former firehouse.