Fast-casual restaurant The County Seat to open in Prescott this week

Prescott, Ariz. – It’s the start of a new era for the Prescott culinary scene as the area’s largest restauranteur, Skyler Reeves of Vivili Hospitality Group, announced yet another new restaurant concept opening Nov. 27 in the heart of downtown called The County Seat, a massive local gathering place, mercantile and restaurant.
Just last month Vivili revealed plans to open Prescott’s first modern taqueria and tequila bar La Planchada, and now The County Seat joins the rapidly expanding restaurant group’s portfolio of first-to-market dining concepts.
The County Seat is situated in the middle of the main drag of Gurley Street, on the top floor of the historic Burmister Building and directly across from the beloved local landmark, the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza. Bringing a big-city vibe to the small, but bustling Prescott Square, The County Seat aims to be a place where guests can find good food served daily complete with an array of hearty sandwiches, robust salads and grab-and-go items paired with a full coffee bar, fresh-pressed juices and a low ABV cocktail menu. This will be the flagship location of The County Seat concept, which Reeves hopes to expand statewide and nationally.
“Prescott is usually thought of as this small Old Western town, but in recent years there’s been an influx of young families and professionals who have moved to the area looking for a new, hip hangout spot with a comfortable, yet contemporary vibe to dine and socialize,” Reeves said. “By taking inspiration from some of my favorite health-based cafes, coffee shops and restaurants around the country, The County Seat will be the place in Prescott where locals and travelers can gather and collaborate whether it’s grabbing a coffee or juice before hitting the nearby trails; catching up on emails while enjoying a glass of wine and the best chicken sandwich they’ve ever had for lunch; or ending the day with a hearty salad and a craft cocktail overlooking the courthouse and town square.”
The expansive 6,500-square-foot restaurant offers fast-casual service within a coffeehouse-like setting complete with a wraparound bar, lounge seating, custom communal dining tables and a curated mercantile area of hand-sourced retail offerings. Designed to bring the outdoors in, large windows, skylights and bright walls blend harmoniously with trellises overflowing with lush greenery, Mid-Century inspired décor and oversized pendant lighting to create a relaxing, sophisticated atmosphere.
Throughout the day, the restaurant will be abuzz as a state-of-the-art espresso machine sunken into the countertop will be churning out local, organic roasts by Sedona roastery Free Form while guests order items like a Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich with Madras curry chicken, diced apple, golden raisins, micro cilantro, cucumber, roasted red pepper and shaved red onions on fresh Wildflower bread; Open-Faced Pesto Tuna Sandwich with pesto mayo, sliced tomato, micro green and provolone; and Strawberry & Kale Salad with kale and mixed greens, roasted sunflower seeds, bell peppers, cucumber, champagne vinaigrette. Offering a front-row seat to the Yavapai County Courthouse built in 1916, the restaurant looks to be at the forefront of an emerging culinary scene in Prescott.
As the largest restaurant group in the area, Vivili employs more than 125 people across its Prescott restaurants including The County Seat; La Planchada, a modern taqueria and tequila bar; The Barley Hound, Prescott’s first gastropub; Rosa’s Pizzeria, Prescott’s most-celebrated restaurant offering authentic, homemade Sicilian and Southern-Italian recipes along with traditional New York-style pizza; and Taco Don’s, a local institution known for its consistency and traditional Mexican dishes, plus a full-service events and catering company, Hawk & Hound.
Reeves has also tapped a handful of nationally acclaimed partners to bring The County Seat to life. New York-based Anthony Mrkic Architect Inc. is responsible for the initial architectural design of the restaurant and has led the vision for some of the country’s most celebrated restaurants including Mercado Little Spain at Hudson Yards in New York City, the rollout of STK restaurants nationally and Ocean Prime in New York, to name a few. Studio Number One founded by Shepard Fairey, a full-service design and branding firm, led the logo and branding creation for the restaurant. Fairey is most known for creating the acclaimed “OBEY Giant” campaign and the iconic Obama “Hope” poster.
A number of local Prescott partners have also aided in the design and construction of The County Seat including Architect Michael Taylor, and Interior Designer Andrea Wojack.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!