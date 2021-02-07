'Images of America' series highlights history of Petrified Forest National Park

Many of the natural features have endured over the years, such as the Old Faithful Log in the Rainbow Forest, featured on the book’s cover with tourists from the 1920s. It’s considered the largest log in the park, measuring around 35 feet in length and 10 feet across its base with an estimated weight of 44 tons.

More than 800 archaeological and historic sites are contained within the park’s 221,390 acres, making it. Agate House, which was occupied by Ancestral Puebloan people about A.D. 1100-1150 and built out of pieces of petrified wood, was restored in 1934 following a detailed archaeological investigation to serve as an exhibit which people can still visit today.

Northern Arizona has been a travel route since prehistoric times and the Petrified Forest lies on the Hopi-Zuni Salt. “As a rite of passage, the youth of the Hopi Tribe traveled this route to retrieve salt for use on the Hopi mesas from the Zuni Lake Tribe,” according to a caption in the book. The Santa Fe Railway also was a big proponent of making the forest an official attraction to boost ticket sales.

“In the late 1800s, passengers could simply ask the conductor to let them out along the tracks to go and visit the Petrified Forest,” Parker explained. “When done visiting, the person would simply flag down the next passing train to pick them up.”