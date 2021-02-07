'Images of America' series highlights history of Petrified Forest National Park

One could spend their entire life in the United States and still not learn or experience everything about its natural and human-made history. Arcadia Publishing’s Images of America series documents practically any city or site of interest one could imagine. In one of its newest collections, the Petrified Forest National Park takes center stage.
Author William Gibson Parker, who has worked at the park since 2001, is a geologist, vertebrate paleontologist and historian with a particular interest in how infrastructure has changed over the years and impacted visitors to the park. The photos that made the cut for the 127-page volume are a combination of historical images from the park’s archives and Parker’s personal collection.
“Primarily a scientific park, Petrified Forest has a long, exciting history as well as resources that rival those of any other park and justify its designation and protection as a national park,” he wrote in the book’s introduction.
Stories of significance regarding the region had long been a part of Indigenous oral histories—for more than 10,000 years according to archaeological evidence—but the Petrified Forest was first physically documented by the Sitgreaves Expedition in 1851. Local residents became concerned by the rapid removal of petrified wood by commercial groups when mining was prevalent, leading the region to be set aside for protection by the Arizona Territorial Legislature in 1895. The Petrified Forest was designated a protected monument in 1906 by President Theodore Roosevelt, later to be named a national park in 1962.
Many of the natural features have endured over the years, such as the Old Faithful Log in the Rainbow Forest, featured on the book’s cover with tourists from the 1920s. It’s considered the largest log in the park, measuring around 35 feet in length and 10 feet across its base with an estimated weight of 44 tons.
More than 800 archaeological and historic sites are contained within the park’s 221,390 acres, making it. Agate House, which was occupied by Ancestral Puebloan people about A.D. 1100-1150 and built out of pieces of petrified wood, was restored in 1934 following a detailed archaeological investigation to serve as an exhibit which people can still visit today.
Northern Arizona has been a travel route since prehistoric times and the Petrified Forest lies on the Hopi-Zuni Salt. “As a rite of passage, the youth of the Hopi Tribe traveled this route to retrieve salt for use on the Hopi mesas from the Zuni Lake Tribe,” according to a caption in the book. The Santa Fe Railway also was a big proponent of making the forest an official attraction to boost ticket sales.
“In the late 1800s, passengers could simply ask the conductor to let them out along the tracks to go and visit the Petrified Forest,” Parker explained. “When done visiting, the person would simply flag down the next passing train to pick them up.”
Now, visitors can easily access the Petrified Forest—the only national park to contain a segment of the Historic Route 66 alignment—just outside of Holbrook. Entrance is $25 per vehicle, $15 per bike/person or $20 per motorcycle. A number of trails offer a chance to encounter many plant and animal species, view petroglyphs and pueblos, enjoy panoramic views of the Painted Desert and more.