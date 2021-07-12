Healing through running: "Send a Runner" keeps Diné stories alive

These are stories with which Kristofic is deeply familiar, having heard and retold them throughout his childhood growing up on the Navajo Reservation. Now, living in New Mexico and teaching American literature to high school students, Kristofic welcomed the return — albeit brief — to the land where he first learned to tell stories.

Before departing from Canyon de Chelly on the first day, Eskeets prayed toward Tsé ya’aa’hí, (Spider Rock), the sacred sandstone spire where Na’ashjé’ii Asdzą́ą́ (Spider Woman) is said to have lived after teaching the art of weaving to the Diné.

“Edison’s prayers fall into the air like white cornmeal and become part of something that might be so old only Spider Woman remembers it,” the book described. “The medicine needs to be gathered. People need healing. They send a runner. This year, Edison is running.”

“They’re all excited he’s running, they could tell something was happening,” Kristofic said of the crowds they passed in the heart of Chinle. “I also thought, if I was a tourist from Indiana, I would be like, ‘What's going on here?’ It was clear to me that Edison was moving through a physical experience. I will often say he wrote this book with his body, and then I had to show people, try to bring them into the invisible things that were happening as he was running.”