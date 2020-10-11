What Flagstaff's reading during the pandemic

You are what you read, as that literary wag Oscar Wilde once cracked wise.

Well, maybe not. That comes off as too reductive, as simplistic and random as claiming that the world can be divided into two groups, broccoli eaters and non-broccoli eaters. But one’s reading diet can, in many cases, give a glimpse into the psyche, reflect the times we’re living in and the concerns that consume our thoughts.

It’s not just what we’re reading these days in Flagstaff and Coconino County, but also the manner in which we partake that is interesting to note, too. Format and form. E-reader and escapist fiction. Dead-tree pulp and serious nonfiction. Audio YA fare and graphic novels. All of that says something about not just the media we consume but the evolving way we consume it.

And so it is that we take a peek behind the (virtual, these days) checkout desk at the Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library to see what are the most popular titles requested during the coronavirus pandemic, roughly March through September.

Is it as eclectic as always, given the diversity of thought and demographics in northern Arizona, or have distinct new patterns emerged given the upheaval in our lives?