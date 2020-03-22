Virtually together: Flagstaff Public Library’s Writers Who Lunch sessions move online

On the dot of noon Friday, a group of two or three trickled into a weekly Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library gathering. That number quickly grew to four, then six. People said their hellos, exchanging the usual pleasantries, and then proceeded with the main event: Writing.
Dubbed Writers Who Lunch, the meeting is one of several community outreach events offered through the library’s writer in residence program—Every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, library employees and members of the community come together to work on their writing with help from the library’s writer in residence.
On Tuesday, following Mayor Coral Evans’ decree that all nonessential businesses close, WWL entered the fourth dimension. On Tuesday, WWL became virtual.
Flagstaff Library: I’m here just making sure it is still working.
J.L. Guyer: Hello!
Joy K.: Joy here too, but don’t have time to write…
Flagstaff Library: aww Joy! Sad.
Flagstaff Library: how is the dog story?
The library is not the only community hub forced to get creative in light of COVID-19 closures, but it was one of the first to introduce online alternatives. And so far, Writers Who Lunch (from home) is running smoothly, while achieving many of the same goals it worked toward under normal circumstances.
“Normally we’re one of the only places where you can go and hang out all day and not spend money. So we have a lot of people spending time in the library who are homeless or some people who don’t have a lot of social contact with folks at home,” Jamie Paul, events and marketing librarian, said. “We’re closed now but we can provide to the community by giving people ways to communicate with each other or get information through different formats. The reason we want to keep the writing going even if we do it virtually is so people can still feel like they have contact with others.”
“We are encouraging people to stay home for safety reasons, but still connect through the magic of the internet.”
More specifically, through a group chat on Google Hangouts.
Writers Who Lunch was launched in the spring of last year during the first session of the writer in residence program. Flagstaff nonfiction author Stacy Murison was the first in the position, meeting around lunch time to offer writing help or feedback to anyone who might want it. The residency, which includes 10 hours of office hours open to the public, and outreach including workshops, resume writing tips and more, also aims to afford local authors time to work on their own projects—surrounded by the ample information held within the library stacks.
On an average day, WWL numbers range from two to six participants, said Jenn Guyer, the resident author at the eastside branch WWL and one of two current writers in residence. Katie Rose, a sociology professor at Northern Arizona University, is the other.
You have free articles remaining.
“We have a range of people, from young mothers to retirees,” Guyer said. “We’ll write for about an hour and a half and then we’ll share or ask questions and talk for the next half hour. Sometimes if just one person comes and wants feedback we’ll do more feedback than writing. It changes day to day.”
Flagstaff Public Library: How are people feeling? Need some [writing] sprints or exercises or just want to write a bit and maybe share something if it strikes you?
Amelia M.: Just write a bit?
Flagstaff Public Library: sounds good:)
Before she became writer in residence, WWL helped Guyer jumpstart her own practice as an author. Now editing the final draft of her fantasy trilogy series—consisting of Smells of War, Smells of Exile and Smells of Paradise, a literary world of magic wielded via the olfactory senses—the fulltime mother of three had not starting writing until a couple years ago, beginning with blog posts and eventually moving to novels averaging 500 pages in length.
“I was just a library patron at the time. I came in and saw this Writers Who Lunch thing and I thought, ‘That’s something I can do. With my kids in school, I can come here and connect and get feedback and encouragement and motivation.’ Even during the summertime I’d take my kids to the library with me and do it,” Guyer said.
At the time, local thriller novelist Karen Renner was the writer in residence leading the program, and she and Guyer immediately hit it off.
Library specialist Sarah Weatherby, who holds a master’s degree in environmental science with a focus on nature writing and hosts the program at the eastside branch of the library, said she was pleasantly surprised by how seamlessly the online version of WWL was running.
“I was not expecting it to translate online as well as it did because we meet in person and get to actually have that bond where we are all working on things together,” Weatherby said. “So to see that translate in this time where we are all separated and pretty nervous was super positive."
Like the in-person groups, the online equivalents, which have so far included many regulars as well as one or two WWL newcomers, vary greatly in age and interests. Some attend in-between work shifts, others have long ago retired and simply want to connect with fellow writers.
Amelia M.: Can I ask what everyone is working on?
Jamie Paul: Amelia I’m working on the time travel one done more.
Jamie Paul: Amelia are you still working on your twisted fairy tale novel?
Jamie Paul: Right now I mean:)
Amelia M.: Yep. :)
Jamie Paul: If you ever want to let us read a snippet we’d love it:)