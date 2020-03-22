Virtually together: Flagstaff Public Library’s Writers Who Lunch sessions move online

The library is not the only community hub forced to get creative in light of COVID-19 closures, but it was one of the first to introduce online alternatives. And so far, Writers Who Lunch (from home) is running smoothly, while achieving many of the same goals it worked toward under normal circumstances.

“Normally we’re one of the only places where you can go and hang out all day and not spend money. So we have a lot of people spending time in the library who are homeless or some people who don’t have a lot of social contact with folks at home,” Jamie Paul, events and marketing librarian, said. “We’re closed now but we can provide to the community by giving people ways to communicate with each other or get information through different formats. The reason we want to keep the writing going even if we do it virtually is so people can still feel like they have contact with others.”