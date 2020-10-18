Soulstice Publishing's "Just a Teacher" focuses on impact educators have on their students and communities

“This book is a fiction book but it’s not a fiction book,” David said with a laugh.

Turmoil in Hunter’s marriage and a transition from classroom to administrative work carry the plot beyond the scope of the Pond Project, as well as an added mystery that will keep readers turning pages to figure out what the main character has been hiding.

In the end, the book is a celebration of a teacher’s legacy. Fillerup and David lay their hearts bare on the pages, imploring teachers, students and parents to not give up on the largely unappreciated and under-funded education field.

Take the title itself. Fillerup described a scenario in which a teacher is at a cocktail party making small talk. Inevitably, the question of people’s livelihood will come up.

“[Someone might say,] ‘I’m a nuclear physicist,’ or, ‘I’m a CEO of something,’ and the teachers just kind of look at the ground and go, ‘Well, I’m just a teacher,’” he said. “In the eyes of society, the role of a teacher is really minimized, and it’s reflected in the salaries that teachers are paid.

“For anyone who wants to teach, it’s a great read, but it’s also a great read for anyone who’s had a teacher that changed their life,” Fillerup continued. “Jim was that kind of teacher.”

“It never could have been written without one person who can write really well and one person who has a story,” David said. “I just feel really lucky that we were able to get here. Michael and I spent seven years trying to get this thing together and do it right, and we are really happy with what we did because this little book is meant to make this world a better place to live. That’s important to both of us.”

