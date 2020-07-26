Sipping and sifting: Local Books and Tea Podcast a balm for lockdown blues

“The idea was essentially a buddy read or mini book club. In our heads, when we started this, we wanted some structure, and initially did want to expand our reading horizons. We wanted, for lack of a better word, a shtick, so that was where we went… And it started not being as fun,” Cusker said. “Why are we putting all this pressure on ourselves to do something if this is supposed to be fun and we’re not having fun?”

“And we’re not reading books we’re enjoying,” Fry added. “Life is too short to read books you don’t like.”

With season three in the bag and season four currently in the works, Cusker and Fry have reshaped their focus to be more like those early days meeting up for tea at Steep. Rather than assign each other a book to read, which to Fry “felt like it was homework,” the two will talk about what books they’re currently reading, which may or may not be the same—still a book club for two, just tailored to the interests of the hosts, which hopefully can start more of a dialogue between them and their listeners.

“I feel like if we can convince people to [read] the books we talk about and they reach out and tell us they read the book and they agreed or didn’t agree, that’s great,” Fry said. “Having that interaction with listeners is what we’re trying to do, to connect people to the books we like and have a conversation.”

