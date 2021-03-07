Processed Meats: Essays on Food, Flesh, and Navigating Disaster

The publishing process began before the COVID-19 pandemic, but the topics easily relate back to today’s quandaries. How many people truly feel urgency when they look into a foggy future and imagine a lack of running water, or lack of oxygen in drowning lungs, when they’re own faucets and bodies are functioning perfectly fine at the moment?

From ringing in Y2K with her husband and a group of friends in an off-grid cabin to growing tomatoes in Salt Lake City and wondering how to make her body more fertile like the soil she carefully nurtured, Walker connects it all back to food. Like making fresh mozzarella, conceiving a child requires the right temperature as new shapes (hopefully) start to form. And even after the child is born, there’s the matter of getting them to eat nutritious foods in shapes other than square, making sure you’re not contributing more than your fair share of life to an overpopulated planet with limited resources.

While younger generations have no say in the quality of the planet they inherited at birth, they do have a say in what actions they can take in their lives to make a difference, something Walker has seen from her own children, Zoë and Max.