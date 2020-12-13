Photographer George Breed’s new book captures Flagstaff’s essence

The faces and places that give Flagstaff its unique character are on loving display in the new book Walking Flagstaff: A Photo Journal by George Breed. Breed’s wise and insightful collection of photos and writings was released by Flagstaff-based Soulstice Publishing this weekend just in time to be purchased and gifted for the holiday season.

In 2009, Breed was newly retired when he began exploring Flagstaff’s streets, paths and back alleyways on foot. Retired from his previous life as a psychologist, martial artist, Marine and trail hiker, he could roam wherever his spirit and feet took him.

“I had no car and did not want one,” he said. “As I walked, I became friends with Flagstaff’s street people, business owners, politicians, river runners, canyon hikers, buskers, street musicians and photographers, artists of paint and jewelry and acrobatics. I quickly added a camera to my daily stroll, to capture and share what I saw.”

He posted photos to a blog called “Walking Flagstaff,” which later blossomed into a popular Facebook page.

Jake Bacon, chief photographer of the Arizona Daily Sun, considers Breed a mentor.