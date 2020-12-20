Philippe Cousteau and Austin Aslan's "The Endangereds" turns the tables on climate change as animals save the day

Among many other things, 2020 was a year that saw great strides in youth empowerment. Protests were attended en masse by passionate young adults, voting registration drives allowed those who weren’t 18 yet to be involved in one of the most divisive elections in history and pushes toward action against climate change were led by young activists like Greta Thunberg.

A recent book by award-winning young adult/children’s author Austin Aslan and Emmy-nominated environmental activist Philippe Cousteau imagines how different sustainability work might look like if it wasn’t humans trying to right their wrongs, but rather the animals themselves taking things into their own paws before the situation becomes too dire.

“The Endangereds” is the first in a new series published by HarperCollins.

“It all started with a conversation around an idea with HarperCollins in response to the crisis that we face around endangered species,” Cousteau said. “I’m 40 years old and I have a little daughter and in my lifetime we have lost half the world’s biodiversity.

“The initial impetus for all of this was, ‘How can we tell this story in an exciting way for young people and give them an opportunity to explore the issue in a fictional setting?’”