Northern Arizona Book Festival carries on literary celebrations in a pandemic world

“Just bringing people together is really, really important for us right now, especially because we don't have a lot of festivals that are free,” board vice president Margarita Cruz said.

Authors and editors with regional publishers such as Tolsun Books and Salina Bookshelf will be featured throughout the festival, as well as an introduction to Abalone Mountain Press, which new NOAZBF board member and Diné poet Amber McCrary launched at the beginning of 2021. Last year, she took the slower pace of life as an opportunity to turn inward, editing the work she completed during her creative writing MFA program into a manuscript to send to publishers.

“I felt like I had to compromise a lot if I wanted to get the attention of someone from certain publishers,” McCrary said of her experience as a BIPOC artist. “I want every Native writer to have a wonderful and successful career so my small press is always that option if they want to have a narrative that's directed toward Indigenous people, just writing directly to their people without having to change their work.”

McCrary said she’s drawn inspiration from Tohono O'odham poet Ofelia Zepeda, who will be reading Friday night along with five others.