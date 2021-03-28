Northern Arizona Book Festival carries on literary celebrations in a pandemic world

Whether spoken through webcams, typed into numerous emails and texts or spoken across the airwaves, words connect us despite distance.
After a brief hiatus, the Northern Arizona Book Festival returns this year with four days of virtual readings, panels, workshops and more in celebration of the power words hold.
This year’s festival may look different than any of its past iterations over its almost 25-year history, but change isn’t necessarily a bad thing. The board of directors, an all-volunteer effort, has grown to include many first-time members offering their unique experiences to create a festival that encompasses the diverse literary community found in northern Arizona.
“When we were deciding between going forward with this year or not, there was this kind of sense of dread—not just for me, but among all of us—to think, ‘What does it mean to go a whole year without having these conversations, without enjoying something that is uniquely ours?’” board president Lawrence Lenhart said.
Among featured writers at this year’s festival are Benjamin Garcia, 2019 National Poetry Series winner; Tacey Atsitti, Diné poet and PhD student at Florida State University; Ansel Elkins, 2014 winner of the Yale Series of Younger Poets Competition; Emily Forney, literary agent for BookEnds Literary; and much more. While the board had tentatively set several dates for in-person programming as it followed how the COVID-19 pandemic evolved, hosting events within the virtual realm remained the safest option, and also allowed for participants beyond northern Arizona.
“Just bringing people together is really, really important for us right now, especially because we don't have a lot of festivals that are free,” board vice president Margarita Cruz said.
Authors and editors with regional publishers such as Tolsun Books and Salina Bookshelf will be featured throughout the festival, as well as an introduction to Abalone Mountain Press, which new NOAZBF board member and Diné poet Amber McCrary launched at the beginning of 2021. Last year, she took the slower pace of life as an opportunity to turn inward, editing the work she completed during her creative writing MFA program into a manuscript to send to publishers.
“I felt like I had to compromise a lot if I wanted to get the attention of someone from certain publishers,” McCrary said of her experience as a BIPOC artist. “I want every Native writer to have a wonderful and successful career so my small press is always that option if they want to have a narrative that's directed toward Indigenous people, just writing directly to their people without having to change their work.”
McCrary said she’s drawn inspiration from Tohono O'odham poet Ofelia Zepeda, who will be reading Friday night along with five others.
“She's the reason why I stopped writing toward the white gaze, or my response as an angry native person to white people,” McCrary said. “As I've gotten older and grown as a writer and did more readings with other Indigenous poets, I started to kind of shy away from that. Now I'm talking to Native people and I'm writing for Native people—I would love to start writing more in my language, without translations included.”
Beyond the four-day festival, NOAZBF will also offer several other ancillary events throughout the month of April. Lenhart said he is looking forward to attendees experiencing a performative reading later in April with poets Henry Goldkamp and Rodrigo Toscano, describing it as a “really raw form of avant-garde performance and entertainment.”
A writing contest sponsored by Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library and zine workshop hosted by Amanda Meeks of Outspokin' & Bookish Collective Care Zine also add interactive aspects to the festival beyond the expected readings.
“We don't just want people to passively consume literature when they come to our festival, we want them to actually create something themselves,” Lenhart said. “We'd much prefer somebody to walk away from this saying, ‘Oh yeah, 2021, that was the year I started that poem in which, dot, dot, dot.’ That seems much more like the direction we're moving toward.”
Many have already turned to poetry and stories to find connection with others while social distancing.
For Cruz, Cinder Skies: A High Desert Reading Series, presented by the Northern Arizona University’s MFA Creative Writing Program via Zoom during the semester, has offered an opportunity for meaning-making. She recalled a reading she attended at the end of 2020 featuring MFA candidate Cymelle Edwards and Diné poet Sherwin Bitsui.
“They didn't collaborate on what they were going to present, but their work just touched on one another's themes so much I felt like the only thing that I could take away from that was, ‘Poetry saves,’” Cruz said. “I think that everyone has been going through a really hard time and you can hear it when people speak, when people read their own poetry, when people are writing poetry right now. There's a lot to sharing that human experience with another person, and that person being so affected by it that they in turn continue writing poetry and sharing it. It feels like it’s saving you.”