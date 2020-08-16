Monica Brown's 'Sharuko: Peruvian Archaeologist Julio C. Tello' a vibrant exploration of Peruvian culture

Growing up, Monica Brown can’t recall reading any books that mirrored her experience as the daughter of a Peruvian immigrant in the United States. Later, when she had children of her own, she saw this was still largely a missing genre in children’s literature.
“There were not many books out there that had characters that reflected the contributions of Latinos in the Americas,” she said. “I kind of created the stories I wanted my daughters to read and that spurred me to write for children.”
While Brown’s career for the past 20 years has been as an English professor at Northern Arizona University, where she teaches Latino American and African American literature, she has also gone on to write a number of award-winning picture books that highlight the beauty of many ethnicities.
Take Marisol McDonald Doesn’t Match, about a half Scottish half Peruvian girl who embraces the dichotomy of her bright red hair and brown skin by loving all things mismatched, or Chavela and the Magic Bubble, about a girl who loves nothing more than chewing gum that transports her to faraway landscapes.
Brown’s newest addition to her imaginative catalog, Sharuko: Peruvian Archaeologist Julio C. Tello, will be available for purchase at bookstores and online beginning Tuesday, Aug. 18, through Children’s Book Press. Vivid illustrations by Elisa Chavarri, and Spanish translations of each page by Adriana Domínguez transport readers into the adventurous life of Tello, the first Indigenous archaeologist of Peru.
The title of the book means “brave” in Quechua, the language of the Inca Empire that continues to be used by many Native people in Peru, taking from the nickname Tello was given as a child.
“I think this is probably the first children’s book published in the United States which has Quechua in the title,” Brown said. “I did passionately make the argument to my editors and their team that even though it was an unfamiliar word, it’s a beautiful word, and I get very excited about that.”
The real-life Tello, in addition to his storybook counterpart, grew up unafraid of the human skulls he and his brothers would find in the ancient tombs in the foothills of Pariacaca, a tall peak in the Andes. Rather, they fascinated him, and he wanted to learn more about his people's history. Tello left home when he was 12 years old to live with his Tía Maria in Lima in order to study, setting him down a path of medicine and adventure.
It was important to Brown to work with a Peruvian illustrator to tell the story, leading her to Chavarri, who was born in Peru and moved to the United States as a young child.
“I was delighted with her work and thought it would be really special to have the book illustrated by a Peruvian immigrant,” Brown said. “I knew she would come to it with deep respect and integrity and she did.”
Brightly colored images urge readers to slow down as they arrive on each page, eyes following the curve of Tello’s sweet smile through his life, ancient textiles and the vibrant imagery of carved stone heads found at the famous Chavin de Huántar historical site.
“If you have ever met any Peruvians, you know we will take any opportunity to rave about our country and culture, a place where the past mingles with the present and archaeological sites abound,” Chavarri wrote in the illustrator’s note at the back of the book. “My hope is that my images provide a glimpse into Peru’s rich past and honor one of our national heroes, Julio C. Tello.”
“Every detail of this book was made with love,” Brown said. “We both did a lot of research, but I also consulted with a Peruvian archaeologist, Dr. Henry Tantaleán, and Dr. Richard Burger at Yale. I wanted to create a story for children that was inspiring, but that was also as historically accurate as possible—and from a perspective that usually doesn’t really get told.”
As a Peruvian American, the story of Tello is close to Brown’s heart. Her mother grew up on Julio C. Tello Boulevard in Lima, Peru, and Brown recalls visits to her mom’s childhood home, the archaeologist’s name spoken with deep reverence for all he’s contributed to his field and the overall understanding of Peruvian history. It only made sense for her to share Tello’s story with others in an easily accessible format, allowing readers young and old to learn about the scientific accomplishments of ancient Peruvians and other important cultural achievements.
“Books opened up the world to me as a child,” Brown said. “It led to me living a life with words, which I feel really privileged to do, and bringing Latinx literature to NAU students, and African American literature, and I teach it in its historical context, which I think is needed in this climate.
“I feel like literature is a way for humans to understand each other and make sense of the world, so this is a moment where we need to support the arts and the humanities because of that.
“This is a super special book to me, and this is a story that I think all children of the Americas should know,” she continued. “[Julio C. Tello’s] work and his discoveries were important, his perspective was important and his legacy is just a living legacy.”
