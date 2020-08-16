Monica Brown's 'Sharuko: Peruvian Archaeologist Julio C. Tello' a vibrant exploration of Peruvian culture

The title of the book means “brave” in Quechua, the language of the Inca Empire that continues to be used by many Native people in Peru, taking from the nickname Tello was given as a child.

“I think this is probably the first children’s book published in the United States which has Quechua in the title,” Brown said. “I did passionately make the argument to my editors and their team that even though it was an unfamiliar word, it’s a beautiful word, and I get very excited about that.”

The real-life Tello, in addition to his storybook counterpart, grew up unafraid of the human skulls he and his brothers would find in the ancient tombs in the foothills of Pariacaca, a tall peak in the Andes. Rather, they fascinated him, and he wanted to learn more about his people's history. Tello left home when he was 12 years old to live with his Tía Maria in Lima in order to study, setting him down a path of medicine and adventure.

It was important to Brown to work with a Peruvian illustrator to tell the story, leading her to Chavarri, who was born in Peru and moved to the United States as a young child.