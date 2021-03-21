'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' author Jeff Kinney brings drive-thru book event to Flagstaff

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic limiting the ways in which people can safely get together, Diary of a Wimpy Kid author Jeff Kinney still found a way to share the magic of reading with children with a series of drive-through events.

Kinney first began world-building his Diary of a Wimpy Kid series as a web comic in 2004, with middle schooler Greg Heffley navigating failed attempts to climb the popularity ladder. The first book was published in 2007 and the franchise claims the title of longest running children’s series on the New York Times bestseller list. It has also been adapted for TV and four movies. Kinney’s newest series focuses on Greg’s best friend, Rowley Jefferson, with Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal and Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure also reaching the top of lists in New York Times, USA Today and Wall Street Journal.

To promote the third book in the Awesome Friendly series, Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Kinney and his team have organized a tour of spooky drive-through experiences complete with fog machines, gnarled trees and giant spiders in a bat cave. The tour will stop in Flagstaff next week, Wednesday, March 24, hosted by Bright Side Bookshop at the downtown Flagstaff Public Library.