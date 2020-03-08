Austin Davis book tour comes to Flagstaff

Laid out on the page, stanzas of poetry become art. Take those same words and say them out loud, and they come to life, colored by the emotions and experiences of the speaker.

“Poetry was meant to be spoken,” poet and student activist Austin Davis said. “I really hope that I can connect with people when I read it out loud and help someone feel less alone in what they’re feeling, maybe inspire them to fight hate and injustice.”

Davis, who will be making a stop in Flagstaff on his first book tour, said he began writing in earnest when he was 12 as a way to process his emotions and determine “who I wanted to be, what I wanted to do, how I wanted to make an impact.”

Currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in creative writing at Arizona State University, Davis said he is lucky to have found a productive way to express himself.

His third book, The World Isn't the Size of Our Neighborhood Anymore, was released through Weasel Press on March 3 and he began writing it the summer after he graduated from high school, the process stretching through his freshman year of college. The result explores coming of age in the modern world, a place in which nothing is simple or black and white.

