Austin Davis book tour comes to Flagstaff

Laid out on the page, stanzas of poetry become art. Take those same words and say them out loud, and they come to life, colored by the emotions and experiences of the speaker.
“Poetry was meant to be spoken,” poet and student activist Austin Davis said. “I really hope that I can connect with people when I read it out loud and help someone feel less alone in what they’re feeling, maybe inspire them to fight hate and injustice.”
Davis, who will be making a stop in Flagstaff on his first book tour, said he began writing in earnest when he was 12 as a way to process his emotions and determine “who I wanted to be, what I wanted to do, how I wanted to make an impact.”
Currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in creative writing at Arizona State University, Davis said he is lucky to have found a productive way to express himself.
His third book, The World Isn't the Size of Our Neighborhood Anymore, was released through Weasel Press on March 3 and he began writing it the summer after he graduated from high school, the process stretching through his freshman year of college. The result explores coming of age in the modern world, a place in which nothing is simple or black and white.
“I’ve been really interested in creating a narrative in this book, where each poem builds on the last and adds to the trajectory of the collection as a whole,” Davis said. “For me at least, putting them together, it’s interesting to see the same images repeat themselves in different poems. Weaving different threads and seeing them connect in different places. It’s kind of like putting a puzzle together.”
In The World, Davis comes to terms with past and present, often finding inspiration when he sits down to enjoy a cup of hot Irish breakfast tea.
“I also really love taking walks. I think I write my best at night when everything’s kind of quiet and everyone’s asleep,” he said. “I can be at peace with my thoughts.”
While quiet moments are more conducive to his creativity, Davis’ subject matter is anything but, with poems exploring timely social issues such as toxic masculinity and school shootings.
According to Weasel Press, The World offers a “blueprint of home, of the body, of everything that life can throw at you in small bursts. [It] is a book that shows how much life changes and grows and how exasperating it can feel when it's rough.”
When he visits Flagstaff, Davis hopes to find common ground with attendees, and welcomes professional and new creators alike to speak with him afterward and share their own writing.
“I think that connecting with people through art is incredibly human,” he said. “We all experience happiness and love, pain, grief, guilt. I just feel like we’re all in this together, so to be able to share our art with each other, I think that’s really beautiful.”