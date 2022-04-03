‘Voices of the Grand Canyon’ A Q&A with filmmaker Deidra Peaches

It’s been about two months since Deidra Peaches’ Voices of the Grand Canyon premiered in a sold-out screening at the Indie Film Fest in Phoenix. The documentary is still making waves, with a showing slated for this year’s Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival.

The Diné director filmed the 12-minute piece over the course of about two years and one important Colorado River trip with late co-collaborator and best friend Jake Hoyungowa. Voices of the Grand Canyon features interviews with Havasupai, Hopi, Navajo, Zuni and Hualapai tribal members. It represents another chapter in Peaches’ ever-expanding canon chronicling the histories of colonialism, resource exploitation by white settlers and the ongoing struggles of Native people as they relate to land and the environment.

“As a storyteller, it is my duty to share the importance of the Grand Canyon. There is a reason why this area should be protected and Indigenous people are at the front of that conversation,” Peaches said.

The Grand Canyon is the ancestral home of 11 tribes, some with ties to the region dating back thousands of years. Through the words of each interviewee in the film, audiences are reminded that each tribe has, to some, extent been forced out, displaced or otherwise removed from the park or conversations surrounding its future, management and stewardship. Voices of the Grand Canyon, which is piloted by Grand Canyon Trust, emphasizes just why Indigenous voices must be at the proverbial table when it comes to Grand Canyon.

“I feel deep respect for the canyon and this is a way to share my reality and other Indigenous realities surrounding the canyon with others,” she said.

We sat down with Peaches to talk about Voices of the Grand Canyon ahead of the upcoming Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival, which will mark the first time the film will be screened for Flagstaff audiences.

Arizona Daily Sun: How was the premiere of Voices of the Grand Canyon at Indie Film Fest?

Deidra Peaches: It was a sold-out crowd. A lot of people showed up and that was really beautiful.

AZDS: What prompted you to make this film?

DP: The film started through Grand Canyon Trust who initially reached out to Jake [Hoyungowa] to do the project. [Jake passed away in May of 2019] and later they reached out to me to see if it would be something I would be interested in continuing. So I started collecting stories and interviewing different Native people from the region. Something really important was that everyone who was interviewed chose where they wanted to be interviewed, so these were all places dear to the people who are captured on film.

AZDS: Why was filming people in their chosen locations important?

DP: They each had stories about these locations and felt very at home. They spoke from the strength of the area. For example, I interviewed Jim Enote (CEO of the Colorado Plateau Foundation) in Zuni and he had pointed to some different petroglyphs that tell the story about the connection between Zuni and Grand Canyon.

Each subject spoke from the historical context of a place, they spoke from integral ancestral memory that has been ingrained through generations. You can tell in the interviews just how commanding they were from the places that they stood. Those ties are important when conveying the sacredness of the Grand Canyon.

AZDS: Talk about the locations from which Coleen Kaska (former Havasupai tribal council woman) spoke for her interview.

DP: I spoke with Coleen at a couple of spots, including at the top of the rim of the Grand Canyon. From there she talks about how her family members and her great grandparents were kicked out of the land on top of the canyon and sent to what is now Supai. They used to move throughout different spots in the canyon with the seasons. So it speaks on colonization and what it has done when it comes to removing Indigenous people from their traditional homeland.

(In 1882 President Chester A. Arthur issued an executive order that all land on the plateau of the canyon, which was traditionally used for winter homes for the Havasupai, was to become public property of the United States. Grand Canyon became a national park in 1919, and forcibly removed the last of the Havasupai from Indian Gardens within the Grand Canyon in 1928.)

AZDS: What is the importance of a film like Voices of the Grand Canyon?

DP: The first and foremost purpose of the film is to amplify Indigenous people and their cultural connectivity to the canyon in particular and water, especially the Colorado River. For a long time, there has not been content about the canyon created by Indigenous people. Indigenous women especially, like me. There is a lot that gets overlooked when there is a white gaze in documentaries about the canyon.

The film is an opportunity to have more communication that has been nonexistent when it comes to National Parks and the Grand Canyon, too. A lot of times propositions about whether or not it should be protected come more from a governmental standpoint and leave out tribes.

AZDS: What do you hope the film conveys to people?

DP: I hope it conveys the importance of continuing to protect the Grand Canyon. I hope that people can watch the film and have a deepened respect for the Grand Canyon. I want more people to see it more personified, see it as a living breathing entity not just as a landscape that happens to be a big hole in the ground. I want [the film] to resonate and convey the intimacy of being within that landscape and the importance of Indigenous connection to it.

AZDS: How have you experienced the Canyon in your life?

DP: My first interaction with the Grand Canyon was when I was 10 years old and took a school field trip there. I was at Thomas Elementary. I brought a disposable camera. I think I still have those photos. I remember going into the canyon and being among friends and we walked down the Bright Angel Trail for a bit, trying to see how far we could go. My first interpretation was, ‘Wow this goes on forever!’ I had not seen the ocean yet so it was my own interpretation of an ocean, with indents and canyons and color as far as I could see. The mystery of not knowing what the bottom looked like, I guess I lived with that mystery until 2015 when Jake and I went down for a river trip with Grand Canyon Trust. That whole experience was life-changing. It was very humbling but it was also very spiritual, I remember going up to some of the springs and some people on our boat giving corn pollen offerings. Seeing the stars from the bottom, hearing the rumbling of the water, swimming there, it felt like home. I was so comfortable surrounded by water in a place you wouldn't expect there to be water.

AZDS: In so many of your films, you tackle colonization, displacement, and environmental racism–all things that carry a great deal of trauma for many Indigenous people. What is it like for you, emotionally, to take on some of these subjects? What was it like emotionally making this film?

DP: The positive, happy side of it was having these conversations with different individuals who resonate so powerfully with the Grand Canyon. Just being in their presence and absorbing all of that history they have lived. That was something that I’ll be forever indebted to. Like Leigh Kuwanwisiwma, (former director of the Hopi Cultural Preservation Office) who talks about the Sipapu, the place of emergence for Hopi people. How integral that story is to Hopi people just creates so much more fight in me to know this area needs to be protected. It instills empathy too and knowing the story of this area makes me need to continue talking about it because someone has told me it is important. As a storyteller, it is my duty to share that importance with other people. Also telling this and the other stories emphasizes even more why the Grand Canyon should be protected.

The negative side emotionally is just knowing how much has been lost, how much of the identity of a lot of people has been severed in a way because of these boundaries of the National Park Service, where they can't go freely from one area to another. A Hualapai, say, can't just set up camp on top of the canyon and that doesn't seem fair to me because they have been there long before it was ever becoming a park.

AZDS: What was it like continuing Jake’s work on Voices after his death?

DP: It was really emotional, remembering Jake and I going down the river together before he died. Hearing his voice while watching the footage he’d gotten already put me back in that timeframe. That was definitely an emotional obstacle. But I felt like this documentary was something that Jake had always wanted to do and something he was very passionate about. It was an honor for me to be able to finish something that he loved.

AZDS: There were several elders interviewed in Voices of the Grand Canyon, why was it important for you to capture the perspectives of older generations?

DP: It was very important because they have experience, they are familiar with the area, and have been tied to Grand Canyon through work or spiritual cultural beliefs that have solidified over many years. The documentary is narrated by a younger woman, she is sort of introducing the story to the next generation through the content and context given by an older generation who has a lifetime of experience with the Grand Canyon.

AZDS: Anything else you want to mention about the film?

DP: I’d just like to give a shoutout to the composer. The music for the film was done by Diné composer Kino Benally. I think hearing his angelic take on the canyon, having the mystery within that overture at the beginning captures the majestic grandeur of the space and the drone footage going into his vocalizations fits the visuals so well.

