Through their lenses: Flag High, CCC students capture the pandemic in real time

“I think it’s hard to be a really great teacher remotely because what we get really good at is connecting with our students and being there for them when they have a question or need something, it’s hard to have those connections remotely,” he said. “Another thing to add to the remote learning is everyone is learning to navigate a life with COVID and we now have to switch over and navigate how to learn and how to teach online too, there is a learning curve for both aspects of life, and both are challenging.”

Cornett was struck by the more than 200 images students collectively turned in, most notably by the portraits of people wearing masks and those of abandoned public spaces.

“I thought there was good diversity overall because everyone was experiencing it in a slightly different way but also similar. The portraits definitely stood out because we react to images of other human beings; they become self-reflective and when we look at other humans we learn about ourselves in some way,” he said. “All these portraits were masking facial features, were hiding smiles, dimples wrinkles, expressions. We are limited to only seeing people’s eyes. In a way we’re given less but it’s almost more powerful.”