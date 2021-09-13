Theatrikos announces 50th season

Theatrikos Theatre Company is set to celebrate its 50th season in 2022 with a full slate of productions following two seasons abbreviated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Flagstaff staple announced the 2022 schedule with six productions throughout the year to celebrate the anniversary.

“The best shows of the past 50 years, with votes from the audience, are sure to be popular with patrons in 2022,” Theatrikos Theatre Company Executive Director Chis Verrill said.

The 50th season will oepn with 12 Angry Jurors, followed by Steel Magnolias, The Foreigner, Nunsense, The Cemetery Club and Miracle on 34th Street.

Theatrikos first opened in 1972 with the comedy What Did We Do Wrong? They'll bring the show back for one night on July 14, 2022 — exactly 50 years to the day after it first opened — with a staged reading.

Big changes are also afoot at Theatrikos’ home, the Doris Harper-White Community Playhouse, ahead of the anniversary season. A new black box theater is currently being constructed in the theater’s basement, providing a versatile and intimate setting suited for small-scale productions.