Theatrikos' 'A Tuna Christmas' prepares for live-streamed opening Friday, Nov. 27

“They're all so different, and my background is in voice so getting a chance to play with different vocal qualities for them is just a hoot,” she said. “[Like] the mid-20s horny waitress, Inita. I'm 68 years old, so getting a chance to play a character like that is really fun.”

“It's definitely a challenge for not only the actors, but the dressers that are dressing them,” director John Propster said. “Hats off to Bracken [Davis], our costume designer, because she's had nothing to work with, we've had no budget for the show. It's kind of like a labor of love putting it together.”

With four live-streamed performances, “A Tuna Christmas” hopes to bring some levity to people’s lives during the COVID-19 pandemic even if they can’t get together in person. Theatrikos had originally planned for limited admittance but decided to shift gears as cases continued to rise across the country and worldwide. Instead, spouses and family members of the cast will be able to attend and provide laughter to let the actors know what jokes land.

“That way, not only do we play off of that, but it also helps us understand the kind of pauses we'll need to take,” Luthye said. “If there was no audience at all, we might just be acting over laughter.”