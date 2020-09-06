The responsibility of art: Flagstaff Arts Council, City announce ‘Mask Responsibly’ art contest winners

“While I was making it I was definitely thinking a lot about the world. I am a 37-year-old white male, who quickly saw the virus is not going to affect me equally,” Kubarych said. “I thought a lot about empathy through the whole thing. I might not be affected as much as other people, so what is the minimum I can do? And the bare minimum is that I can take care of myself and the people around me, by wearing a masks, washing my hands, staying away from vulnerable people and thinking about how a minor version of the virus could mean someone’s death sentence, how your sniffles could be someone else’s ventilator.”

In this and many ways, Kubarych’s piece aligns with the ethos of the contest, whose aim was to promote creativity while touching on social distancing, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and to promote awareness surrounding public health guidelines. The contest was open to all artists, experienced or new, in any medium, so long as the subject had to do with pandemic safety measures. Other entries included a pandemic etiquette illustrated guidebook titled Pandemiquette, ceramic faces wearing masks, one correctly the other with the mask beneath its nose, a still life of Clorox wipes and hand sanitizer and a bespoke facemask sewn to show facial expressions.