The responsibility of art: Flagstaff Arts Council, City announce ‘Mask Responsibly’ art contest winners

In July the City of Flagstaff and the Flagstaff Arts Council announced their Stay, Play, Distance & Mask Responsibly Art Contest. Last week, they released the names of the winners.
In first place was photographer and painter Colin Kubarych, with his mixed media piece, “The Answerable Question.” Second place went to Dawn Baker’s poem “Staying At Home At 73” and third awarded to Rain Varney for “PPEople”. Flagstaff High School senior Alyssa Williams won the youth prize for her “Make the Neighborhood Friendly” graphic design.
Kubarych’s entry is a piece he’d had in mind for some three or four months, and one he was pushed to finish when a friend told him about the Mask Responsibly contest. He spent about 60 hours on the six-foot paper canvas—a physical representation of social distancing guidelines—that depicts a human figure made up of hundreds of smaller acrylic and watercolor-painted shapes. A bright blue mask covers the figure’s mouth, a sunflower winds through their body, its bloom resting in an outstretched hand.
“I knew I wanted to have some sort of flower, a signal of light,” Kubarych said. “The sunflower definitely has that Flagstaff locality, and it also worked out nicely because it is symbol of longevity, that played nicely into the work.”
The anatomical heart on the subject’s chest also holds a great deal of meaning, the artist added, one that conveys the merit and importance of distancing measures and wearing facemasks. That is, considering other people and demonstrating compassion, empathy and deliberation in donning a mask every time one goes outside.
“While I was making it I was definitely thinking a lot about the world. I am a 37-year-old white male, who quickly saw the virus is not going to affect me equally,” Kubarych said. “I thought a lot about empathy through the whole thing. I might not be affected as much as other people, so what is the minimum I can do? And the bare minimum is that I can take care of myself and the people around me, by wearing a masks, washing my hands, staying away from vulnerable people and thinking about how a minor version of the virus could mean someone’s death sentence, how your sniffles could be someone else’s ventilator.”
In this and many ways, Kubarych’s piece aligns with the ethos of the contest, whose aim was to promote creativity while touching on social distancing, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and to promote awareness surrounding public health guidelines. The contest was open to all artists, experienced or new, in any medium, so long as the subject had to do with pandemic safety measures. Other entries included a pandemic etiquette illustrated guidebook titled Pandemiquette, ceramic faces wearing masks, one correctly the other with the mask beneath its nose, a still life of Clorox wipes and hand sanitizer and a bespoke facemask sewn to show facial expressions.
“I wanted to make something that was really interesting to look at and that might create some dialogue,” Kubarych, said. “Things like wearing a mask are not there to control us or tell us what to do. There are people who don’t have the choice to stay home, who are risking their lives daily, I just think it matters so much to push responsible practices. The world can’t be perfect but by trying to do the best, we can air on the side of caution, if that keeps even one person alive, shouldn’t we be more cautious about our behavior?”
Kubarych, who also works as a photographer and builds radar domes for antennas—both things that inform his artistic practice—points to his parents, both of whom are high risk and whom he, like many, hasn’t seen since the pandemic began.
In second place winner Dawn Baker’s poem “Staying At Home At 73," the author explores the reality of being classified as high risk. Vulnerable populations are the focal point, specifically when it comes age. Baker puts her own in the title, 73, and devotes one stanza to the 100-year-old Ponderosa pine trees outside her window--a ponderance of what it means to age nowadays.
“I am three quarters of the way there/ in my high risk state of mind/ Confined by fear and anger/ How did I get here?” Baker writes.
Baker’s poem mulls life at home, asking us to process, as best we can, the months as they rush by.
The age range in those who submitted to the Mask Responsibly contest as well as those who won, is also vast, with 17-year-old Williams winning the youth prize for her graphic design, and 18-year old Varney getting third in the general contest.
Williams has made a name for herself over the last year or so, as one of two winners of the nationwide Vans Custom Culture design contest that secured $75,000 toward her school’s art program and as The Code Talkers Seal Design Contest winner, which will see Williams’ design on soon-to-be-released Arizona license plates honoring Navajo Code Talkers.
“Make the Neighborhood Friendly,” Williams’ expertly-designed Spiderman poster and winning piece for the Mask Responsibly contest youth category, reads "Be Friendly To Your Neighborhood" at the top. Beneath that are the instructions, “Wear a Facemask,” and “Follow Safety Guidelines.”
Not much older than Williams but old enough to submit outside the youth category is third place winner Rain Varney and her “PPEople” entry.
“We have to wear masks now and I just wanted to make it look beautiful and normal,” the young artist said of her mixed media piece. “So I chose to have flowers coming out of it, representing grace and beauty and the fact that we have to wear masks and that’s OK. I wanted to make it colorful and happy.”
Varney painted a young woman, a gold leaf crown on her head and 3-dimensional flowers sprouting from her facemask. She submitted the piece a couple days after the contest opened in July but never expected she’d be among the winners.
“I was super shocked,” Varney said. “It was the day before [the contest] closed and I saw a lot people posting things and they were all just so awesome and I was like, ‘There’s no way.’”
“A lot of them were well-known artists from Flagstaff too,” she added.
Varney graduated from Coconino High School in 2019, where she first became interested in painting. She is currently studying visual arts at Coconino Community College and hopes to teach the subject one day.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!