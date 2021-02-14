The HeArt Box presents 'Dawn | A Reflective Exhibition'

She encourages those who are able to visit the show in person to fully experience the stories conveyed.

Singer’s “Navajo Morning” is an expressive display of the artist’s signature pink, blue and purple hues, a golden sun partially obscured by clouds.

“Each sun rising is a new day to make something meaningful happen,” he said of his inspiration behind the piece. “It is important to be thankful for all the gifts that you can distribute every day.”

For Sans’ contribution to Dawn, she wanted to veer away from her meticulously planned mandala paintings that adorn several corners of the gallery.

“It’s so different,” she said with a laugh. “At one point I felt very vulnerable and raw, [and wondered], ‘Do I want to share this?’”

The finished piece, titled “The Light Within,” used the movement of watered-down, dark red paint for the background with Sans using the shapes created to find the image, allowing it to flow through her rather than being manipulated to her whims.