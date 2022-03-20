The art of teaching: Watercolor artist Lisa Lee Pearce teaching class at MNA

Headline: The art of teaching: Lisa Lee Pearce’s MNA watercolor class

Teaser: Starting this April, seasoned artist Lisa Lee Pearce is teaching a watercolor class at the Museum of Northern Arizona.

An established artist like Lisa Lee Pearce can use their gift solely for profit by selling their prints, working with galleries and being hired to do commission work, but the longtime watercolor painter wants to share her work with Flagstaff in another way.

For her entire life, Pearce has been making and sharing her art with the world. With a giant repertoire of art in galleries, permanent commission murals, prints and more, she’s no stranger to a range of mediums from watercolor to mixed media. Pearce has been commissioned to create pieces for many businesses throughout Arizona, but she’s also realized that she loves to share her art through teaching.

Starting on Saturday, April 16, Pearce will be teaching a beginner’s watercolor course at the Museum of Northern Arizona. Pearce has been an instructor for many years and said she is excited to partner with MNA, especially because watercolor can be tricky to learn.

“This class is a beginners class and I want to emphasize that,” Pearce said. “Watercolor itself is a difficult medium. Since you’re working with water it’s imperative that you use the right amount of water and the right amount of pigment. It varies throughout the painting process. But, watercolor can be very therapeutic, it helps relieve stress, anxiety. There are so many benefits to watercolor painting, or any painting, for that matter. It’s beneficial to the mind and body.”

Pearce has been a fan of MNA for decades, always stopping in to peruse the museum even when she wasn’t a Flagstaff resident. She said she’s aware of its rich history and is thankful that she gets to partner with them to teach art to the community.

Because the class is being taught at MNA, Pearce said it is also important to her to incorporate some history into her classes. While she’s not a full-blown history teacher, she hopes to incorporate the Colorado plateau and the people who live there.

“I want to share the exciting world of watercolor, or the exciting world of art, period,” Pearce said. “We have this huge creative entity here in Flagstaff, and I think being a part of that is important. You can be part of that community just by being in a class and learning about watercolor and the benefits of painting and learning. Anyone can do it, they just need the right skills and fundamentals, and off they go.”

When it comes to art, Pearce is a believer that anyone can try it, and most times will learn to love it. Taking a course is just adding another skill to your toolbelt, she said, and she’s thankful to be the one to share it with Flagstaff’s art lovers.

“There is a lot to learn and I want to share that with people,” Pearce said. “I can sit in my studio and paint and share that with a gallery for sale but I also want to share with students and see their excitement as they learn something.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0